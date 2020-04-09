Jessica Simpson Spoofs Her Iconic 'Housewife of the Year' Rolling Stone Cover with a Quarantine Spin

It’s been nearly 20 years since Jessica Simpson graced the cover of Rolling Stone hailed as “housewife of the year” — and now the mother of three is referencing the iconic moment amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

“Housewife of the Year looks a little different these days 😜,” Simpson, 39, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday alongside a photo of herself holding up several cleaning supplies.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The singer wore a bandana in her hair, a tie-dyed sweatsuit and fuzzy slippers for the photo op, showing off her bounty of cleaning supplies, including a Swiffer duster and Lysol.

In 2003, Simpson sported a very different outfit on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

For that photo op, Simpson wore panties and a white tank top with pink high heels as she pushed a Swiffer mop alongside the words “Housewife of the Year.”

Simpson’s joke about her old cover comes amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, during which Americans across the country are social distancing and remaining indoors to follow stay-at-home orders in an effort to curb the spread of the contagious respiratory virus.

Image zoom Jessica Simpson Max Vadukul

RELATED: John Mayer Addresses Ex Jessica Simpson’s Memoir: ‘I’ve Heard Some Bits’ but ‘I Lived It’

The Open Book author offered some words of encouragement last week for her followers who are struggling during the outbreak, which has seen thousands sickened, laid off or unemployed or grieving loved ones.

“I know people are struggling with fear, anxiety, and also with sorrowful loss,” Simpson wrote on Instagram next to a photo of a rainbow. “My faith in God, knowing that with him all things are possible, has been my strength when I feel overwhelmed.”

“I have had many prayerful moments in these last few weeks of uncertainty and it is in these moments I feel true peace and pure connection to hope,” she continued. “After weeks of quarantine, I have found my quiet place. I urge everyone to cause yourself to let go, be silent with listening ears toward God.”

The singer also asked her followers and fans to join her in prayer, writing, “I humbly ask that you join me in praying for the leaders around the world including our president, governors, mayors, politicians, scientists, doctors, and all healthcare workers. Prayer is not political. Prayer is necessary.”

“We are all in this together, so we must stand united,” she added. “I encourage each and every one of you to stay home, stay strong, and stay on bended knee. 🙏🏻🌎”

RELATED: Jessica Simpson Says She Got Sober After Wanting to Be a ‘Good Role Model’ for Her Children

While remaining home, Simpson recently celebrated her daughter Birdie Mae‘s 1st birthday.

“Happy 1st Birthday my angel Birdie Mae! You have created in me a healing purposeful life to live most fully and love most deeply,” Simpson wrote alongside a photo of Birdie with a giant bunch of balloons.

“With you my soul has been set free to the beauty of pure light,” Simpson gushed. “You guide me to shine because your heartbeat connected me to mine. Sweet baby girl, you have illuminated all of our worlds with your bright mystical star-bursting smile. I am forever yours, you are forever mine. Life get ready because the both of us were born ready. I love you!”

In addition to Birdie, Simpson also shares daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 7½, and son Ace Knute, 6½, with husband Eric Johnson.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.