Jessica Simpson Shares Rare Family Photo with Both of Her Parents: 'I Am Proud of Us'

The Simpsons have reunited!

Jessica Simpson shared a rare family photo featuring her divorced parents Joe and Tina Simpson and sister Ashlee Simpson Ross in honor of Joe's birthday.

"My beautiful family together forevermore. I am proud of us for all that we have accomplished unconventionally with pure honesty," the star captioned the post, which features the sisters bookending their parents. "I love each of you exactly as you are…unconditionally, completely, fully, entirely, and endlessly."

The "Irresistible" singer, 42, went on to wish Joe a happy birthday, and wrote that "bein' loved by you has given purposeful soul to my life." She dated the photo as having been taken on Saturday, and posted it to her Instagram on Monday night.

"The family!!!" Joe commented on the post.

The star also included a sweet photo of her posing with her dad and her husband, Eric Johnson, and daughter Maxwell, 10.

Though Simpson often shares family photos featuring Joe, Tina, 63, and Ashlee, 38, she rarely posts all four members of her clan together. Joe and Tina divorced in 2012 after 34 years of marriage.

Joe previously served as Simpson's manager, though she eventually fired him in a move that came with complications, she wrote in her 2020 memoir Open Book. In the book, Simpson also unpacked the rocky patch she and Joe endured after his split from Tina, though the two have since reconciled.

In December, both Joe and Tina accompanied their daughters and their families on a holiday ski trip to Aspen. Simpson and Johnson are also parents to son Ace Knute, 9, and daughter Birdie Mae, 3, while Ashlee is married to Evan Ross and is mom to sons Ziggy Blu, 2, and Bronx, 14, and daughter Jagger Snow, 7.