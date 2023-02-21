Jessica Simpson Shares Rare Family Photo with Both of Her Parents: 'I Am Proud of Us'

Jessica Simpson shared the snap, which also features sister Ashlee Simpson Ross, in honor of dad Joe's 65th birthday

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on February 21, 2023 10:55 AM

The Simpsons have reunited!

Jessica Simpson shared a rare family photo featuring her divorced parents Joe and Tina Simpson and sister Ashlee Simpson Ross in honor of Joe's birthday.

"My beautiful family together forevermore. I am proud of us for all that we have accomplished unconventionally with pure honesty," the star captioned the post, which features the sisters bookending their parents. "I love each of you exactly as you are…unconditionally, completely, fully, entirely, and endlessly."

The "Irresistible" singer, 42, went on to wish Joe a happy birthday, and wrote that "bein' loved by you has given purposeful soul to my life." She dated the photo as having been taken on Saturday, and posted it to her Instagram on Monday night.

"The family!!!" Joe commented on the post.

The star also included a sweet photo of her posing with her dad and her husband, Eric Johnson, and daughter Maxwell, 10.

Though Simpson often shares family photos featuring Joe, Tina, 63, and Ashlee, 38, she rarely posts all four members of her clan together. Joe and Tina divorced in 2012 after 34 years of marriage.

Joe previously served as Simpson's manager, though she eventually fired him in a move that came with complications, she wrote in her 2020 memoir Open Book. In the book, Simpson also unpacked the rocky patch she and Joe endured after his split from Tina, though the two have since reconciled.

In December, both Joe and Tina accompanied their daughters and their families on a holiday ski trip to Aspen. Simpson and Johnson are also parents to son Ace Knute, 9, and daughter Birdie Mae, 3, while Ashlee is married to Evan Ross and is mom to sons Ziggy Blu, 2, and Bronx, 14, and daughter Jagger Snow, 7.

Related Articles
Jessica Simpson Shares Sweet Selfies with Her 3 Kids: ‘Whole Lotta Love
Jessica Simpson Shares Cute Selfies with Her 3 Kids: 'Whole Lotta Love'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmX6JSRIYvI/?hl=en. Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Jessica Simpson Shares 'Festive' Holiday Season Selfies with Her 3 Kids: 'My Beautiful Family'
Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson's Kids Bond on Family Ski Trip in Aspen: 'Snow Bunnies'
Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson Ross' Kids Bond on Family Ski Trip to Aspen: 'Snow Bunnies'
jessica simpson
Jessica Simpson Celebrates Nephew Bronx's 14th Birthday with Sweet Photo: 'You Are a Gift'
Diana Ross
Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross Wear Matching Christmas Pajamas with His Whole Family in Epic Photo
Ashlee Simpson Ross Celebrates 'Kindest and Coolest' Son Bronx on 14th Birthday: 'My Grown Boy'
Ashlee Simpson Ross Celebrates 'Kindest and Coolest' Son Bronx on 14th Birthday: 'My Grown Boy'
Jessica Simpson poses with Eric Johnson, Birdie Mae Johnson, Ace Knute Johnson and Maxwell Drew Johnson during a celebration of her memoir "Open Book" at at Macy's Stella 34 Trattoria on February 05, 2020 in New York City
Jessica Simpson Praises Daughter Maxwell for Giving Back on Christmas: 'Her Heart Is Beautiful'
Jessica Simpson (L) and Eric Johnson attend the 2016 YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund Geoffrey Beene National Scholarship Awards Dinner at Marriott Marquis Times Square on January 12, 2016 in New York City
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkUH48DvX3G/ ashleesimpsonross's profile picture ashleesimpsonross Verified Happy birthday Ziggy Blu can’t believe you are 2! We love you so much Credit: Ashlee Simpson Ross Instagram
Ashlee Simpson Ross Shares Family Photo with All 3 Kids in Honor of Son Ziggy's 2nd Birthday
Jessica Simpson Poses with Mom Tina and Daughter Maxwell in 'Cozy' Three Generation Photo
Jessica Simpson Poses with Mom Tina and Daughter Maxwell in 'Cozy' Three Generations Photo
Jessica Simpson and Ashlee
Jessica Simpson Shows Off 'Sister Pride' in Glam Selfie with 'Ride or Die' Ashlee Simpson Ross
Jessica Simpson Shows Off Daughter Birdie's 'Bold, Powerful' Playroom
Jessica Simpson Gives a Tour of Daughter Birdie's 'Bold' and 'Playful' Room — See Inside!
Birdie is a vision to be seen wearin’ ; Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter Birdie, 3, Showing Off Her 'Seasonal Style'
Ashlee Simpson Ross/Instagram
Ashlee Simpson Ross' Son Bronx, 13, Looks All Grown Up in 'London Dinner Date' Photo with Mom
jessica Simpson Celebrates Mothers Day with Mom Tina Tout: Can I get this picture from her Instagram? https://www.instagram.com/p/CdW0n6Ct9cN/
Jessica Simpson Says 'Every Day Is Mother's Day' with 'Forever Protector' Tina Simpson
jessica simpson, maxwell drew
Jessica Simpson's Daughter, 10, Is Photographer Behind Mom's Style Shoot - See the Incredible Shot!