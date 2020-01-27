Jessica Simpson Shares Photo from Kobe Bryant Crash Scene: 'I Felt the Power in the Sky'

Jessica Simpson is honoring the lives of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and the seven other victims killed in the Calabasas, California helicopter crash Sunday.

On Monday, Simspson, 39, shared an Instagram photo that her husband Eric Johnson took of the green hills and blue sky in Calabasas where the tragic crash occurred.

“Eric took this photo from our backyard right after the accident happened where Kobe, his daughter, and other beautiful souls were lifted up to be with God for eternity,” the singer and actress wrote. “We could see the emergency helicopters flying over our house and I felt the loss. I felt the power in the sky of the heavens parting to make room for the greatest of angels to rise.”

“My heart is completely broken for all the families and loved ones left behind trying to make sense of things in this tragic moment,” Simpson added. “Vanessa, you are the woman and wife that championed your husband to greatness. My prayers are constant for everyone affected by this impactful loss. 💚.”

Image zoom David Livingston/Getty; Rich Fury/Getty

RELATED: Mother and Daughter Sarah and Payton Chester Identified as Victims in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

On Sunday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Daryl Osby and other authorities confirmed in a press conference that nine victims were killed in the crash, including the NBA legend, 41, and Gianna, nicknamed “Gigi.”

Osby said that it took eight minutes for authorities to arrive at the crash site.

Image zoom Shutterstock

Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton Chester of Orange County were also on board the aircraft on Sunday morning when it crashed in Calabasas, according to The New York Times.

St. Margaret’s Episcopal School confirmed the news in a memo obtained by PEOPLE, in which the school said Payton was enrolled in eighth grade and Sarah served on its board of trustees.

Girls basketball coach Christina Mauser, of Harbor Day School in Orange County, was also among those on board the private helicopter. The remaining passengers included John Altobelli, the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter, Alyssa Altobelli, the school confirmed in a statement on their website.

Image zoom Payton and Sarah Chester Facebook

RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Previously Owned by the State of Illinois and Sold for $515K at Auction

According to ESPN, Bryant was on his way to a youth basketball game with his Gianna and the other passengers when the helicopter crashed.

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, 37, and three of their four children together: daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.