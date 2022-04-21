Jessica Simpson Says Newlyweds Was 'Great TV': 'I Don't Regret That at All'

“It was very real, and Nick and I actually had a lot of fun,” Jessica Simpson said

Jessica Simpson is looking back at her experience making her reality show Newlyweds with ex-husband Nick Lachey.

The multi-hyphenate mogul, 41, revealed she has no regrets about making the MTV show — which aired from 2003 to 2005 — during an interview on The Real Tuesday.

"I don't regret that at all," she said. "If anything, it was great TV. It was very real, and Nick and I actually had a lot of fun. We got to do a lot of things that we wouldn't do. I don't like to go camping. There were definitely moments where it was like, 'Oh just put Jessica out here in the wilderness and you'll get good TV.'"

She added that she learned from her experience on the show, saying, "There's a lesson in everything."

However, Simpson — who shares children Maxwell Drew, 9, Ace Knute, 8, and Birdie Mae, 3, with husband Eric Johnson — has no desire to return to reality television.

"Oof — no," she said. "Reality set up so different now which is a funny thing to say. Ours was actually very real and very authentic because it was one of the first."

"We had a mic pack on from when we woke up until when we went to sleep," she added. "Nowadays, they have allotted shooting days and that type of thing and it would make it a lot easier."

The mother of three also opened up about her admiration for Kim Kardashian on The Real.

"My daughter is best friends with North and so I've had to talk to Kim and be like, 'How in the world do you guys do this?!'" she said. "She is unbelievable. She is a beast. She is an incredible mother. She's really open and she's just awesome."

Simpson also revealed she was surprised to see that the family did not always have cameras in tow amid filming the new reality show The Kardashians.

"Eric just coached North in basketball and it was so fun and they never had cameras," she shared. "I was like wait, I thought they were shooting a reality show."

"We were newlyweds," she said. "It was our first time even living together, I was a virgin. … It was my dad's idea. Like, my dad was like, 'I really want people to understand you and know that you're human.' You know? 'Because if they get to hang out with you while you're on the couch, they'll really understand who you are.'"