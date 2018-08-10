Jessica Simpson Returns to Stage for Willie Nelson Duet, Performs for Her Kids for First Time

A little bit country!

On Thursday night, Jessica Simpson surprised the crowd at the Orange County Fair, joining pal Willie Nelson onstage during his concert set.

“My good buddy Jessica Simpson and I are gonna sing a song together,” Nelson, 85, told the audience, which included Simpson’s family.

Simpson, 38, hit the stage in a black-and-white polka dot dress and made-for-walking bedazzled, knee-high cowboy boots and shared an embrace with Nelson before launching into a duet with the icon.

“It’s not every night that a legend invites you to join him on his stage,” Simpson — who memorably dressed up as Nelson for Halloween in 2017 — captioned an Instagram post from the concert. “And my husband and kids got to see me perform for the first time! I love you @willienelsonofficial.”

This is the first time Simpson has performed onstage in years. A rep for Nelson had no further information on the pair’s song choice.

The fashion mogul, of course, rose to fame with her 1999 album Sweet Kisses, which she followed up with three more pop records before releasing her crossover country LP, Do You Know, in 2008. And Simpson hasn’t released an album since her holiday collection Happy Christmas in 2010.

In the years since, Simpson’s kept busy in her personal life. She married 38-year-old husband Eric Johnson — whom she began dating in 2010 — in 2014, and the pair welcomed two children: daughter Maxwell, 6, and son Ace, 5.