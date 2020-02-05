Jessica Simpson Regrets Not Signing Prenup Before Marrying Nick Lachey: 'I Wish I Would've'

Jessica Simpson only has one regret when it comes to her divorce from ex-husband Nick Lachey.

During an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, the star, 39, opened about the one thing she would have done differently regarding her divorce from Lachey, 46.

“I wish I would’ve signed a prenup,” she began. “The funny thing is that Nick wanted me to sign a prenup but I was so offended. I’m like, ‘But we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives. We’re saying our vows to God and in front of all of our family and friends. This is never going to end,’ and we didn’t sign a prenup.”

When Dr. Oz, 59, asked the actress and fashion designer what her relationship with her ex is like now, she simply responded: “There is not one.”

Simpson released her tell-all memoir Open Book on Tuesday.

Lachey and Simpson split in 2005 after seven years together and three years of marriage. Simpson married her husband Eric Johnson in July 2014. Lachey and his wife Vanessa wed in July 2011.

During his Monday appearance on the Today show, Lachey revealed that he has yet to read the book.

“I’ll be honest, I obviously haven’t read the book, so I don’t know what she said or what she revealed there, but I’m certainly happy for her and her life, I know she is happy for us,” the 98 Degrees band member said.

“There’s definitely a mutual respect there, so that’s, you know — obviously it was a long time ago. We’ve all moved on,” he added sitting alongside his wife.

The Lacheys appeared on the show to discuss Love Is Blind, the new Netflix dating experiment series the couple co-hosts.