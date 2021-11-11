Jessica Simpson Tackles Addiction with New Cover of 'Particles' Following Sobriety Anniversary

Jessica Simpson is back on the mic.

On Thursday, the 41-year-old singer-songwriter released a heartfelt cover of "Particles" by Nothing But Thieves. The song, from the British rock band's 2017 album "Broken Machine," tackles the subject of addiction — which Simpson has spoken candidly about battling herself.

In a music video directed by Justin Coloma, she sat in a velvet magenta chair, surrounded by candles and stained glass, singing about "flirting with an addiction I can't shake off." She continued, "My mouth is dry, I self-medicate. This comedown won't cure itself."

The lyrics then touch on "driving you away piece by piece, day by day" with the disease before asking, "Baby, tell me if I'm being strange and if I need to rearrange my particles."

Simpson celebrated four years of sobriety on Nov. 1. Marking the milestone, she opened up on Instagram with an honest post, remembering the way she felt the day she decided to begin her sobriety journey.

"This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself," Simpson wrote alongside an image of herself from the day she stopped drinking.

"I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity," she added.

Simpson said cutting alcohol out of her life was critical to achieving this goal. She said the intoxicant "kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted."

"There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic," she said on Instagram, adding that she realized "The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self-sabotage."

A friend of Simpson's told PEOPLE soon after that the singer was "moved" to tears by the overwhelming support from fans after sharing more of her story on social media.

"It was very real for her," the source said. "She spent half the day crying. It meant so much to her to hear from people, hear their stories and know that she helped even one person."