Jessica Simpson Reveals Cover for Her Upcoming Memoir Open Book

Today, Jessica Simpson debuts the cover (and title) of her upcoming memoir, Open Book.

The book, announced in July, will be published on Feb. 4, 2020 by the Dey Street imprint of Harper Collins. (The cover was shot by photographer Russell James.)

At 39, Simpson, now a mom of three, has packed a lot into her nearly four decades. The singer, who was born in Abilene, Texas, signed her first recording contract at age 16. She became a reality TV phenomenon with the show Newlyweds, which detailed the ups and downs of her marriage to Nick Lachey, and which ended with a very public divorce in 2005.

Her deep connection to her fans helped turn her into a business mogul as her Jessica Simpson fashion line, launched in 2005, became a billion dollar company.

While Simpson often smiled in front of the camera, things were not always easy behind the scenes.

As she told PEOPLE this summer, “I have been approached many times over the years about writing a book. I never felt right to me until this very moment.”

“I hope that by telling my whole story and not holding back, I can help move people to walk through their fears and defeat their challenges, as I am working hard to do every day with mine,” she continued. “I hope readers will feel the love, laughter, tears and truth contained in every page.”

Now married to former NFL football player Eric Johnson — with whom she has three kids: Maxwell, 7, Ace, 6, and Birdie, 8 months — Simpson posts candidly on raising three children and her life as a busy mom. In September, she made headlines by announcing a 100 pound weight loss, which she accomplished by workouts with her trainer, daily walks, and varied uses of pureed cauliflower.

And what will she reveal in Open Book?

“Her journey hasn’t always been easy, and in her powerful new memoir, she isn’t afraid to admit that her life has very much been a work in progress,” read her book announcement. “Revealing news parts of herself for the first time, Simpson opens up about her struggles, and how she learned with the right mind-set — pain can give you tools, faith can give you courage and challenges often give way to bigger opportunities and a bigger picture.”