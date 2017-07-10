The fashion mogul and mother of two turned 37 on Monday

Jessica Simpson Marks Her Birthday with Topless Pool Photo: 'Kiss My Butt 36'

Happy birthday, Jessica Simpson!

The singer-turned-fashion mogul celebrated her 37th birthday on Monday with a cheeky photo of herself in the pool.

“Kiss My Butt 36,” Simpson captioned the topless picture of herself laying on a green floatie. She accessorized the bold look with oversize sunnies and extra large Jennifer Fisher hoops.

The mother of two’s pool party comes weeks after she and husband Eric Johnson threw a birthday blowout for their son, Ace Knute, who turned 4 on June 30.

On Monday night, Simpson and Johnson headed out for couples’ night at Catch LA. Joined by her sister Ashlee-Simpson Ross, longtime pal Cacee Cobb and their husbands Evan Ross and Donald Faison, the group enjoyed dinner and drinks before tucking into a birthday cake.

Simpson and Johnson, 37, celebrated with a Moana-themed party — complete with a Maui lookalike — in the family’s backyard, which was made to look like the Isle of Te Fiti, the island of the goddess featured in the Disney film.

In addition, the couple’s daughter, Maxwell Drew, turned 5 on May 1, and marked her big day with a mermaid-themed fifth birthday party.