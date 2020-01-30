Among the many revelations in her upcoming memoir, Open Book, Jessica Simpson shares a story about Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake — and it involves some kissing and telling.

Simpson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night and revealed that she once kissed Justin Timberlake following her divorce from ex Nick Lachey in 2005.

“After the divorce and he [Justin] was out of a relationship, he was over at my house and we shared a nostalgic kiss, and I thought, ‘Oh, this is interesting,’ the star told Kimmel. “And he took his phone out and started typing. And I was like, ‘Okay, I hope that’s not another girl. Did I, like, stick my tongue out too much or, you know?'”

But Gosling and Timberlake had a bet Simpson didn’t know about, dating back to when they costarred on the Mickey Mouse Club in 1993. (Simpson tried out for the show and almost made it but lost out to Christina Aguilera in the final audition.)

“Apparently him and Ryan Gosling had a bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12 years old. And so, he texted Ryan and said he won the bet,” Simpson continued. “And I was like, ‘Oh, okay. Um … so we don’t kiss again. That’s done.'”

Though Timberlake was the one she kissed, Simpson said Gosling was the one she had a crush on.

“Ryan was the one that I was…when I was 12, I was, like, ‘This guy is so cool and he’s from Canada,’” she told Kimmel of the La La Land star. “I don’t know where that is on the map, but I really think that that’s amazing.’ And there was something so cute about him. But Justin won the bet.”

In her memoir, Simpson writes from the heart, revealing her past struggles with alcohol and drug use, and that she is a survivor of sexual abuse.

“Honesty is hard but it’s the most rewarding thing we have,” she tells PEOPLE. “And getting to the other side of fear is beautiful.”

Open Book hits shelves on Feb. 4. Along with the audio book she narrated, Simpson is releasing six new songs and hopes both the music and the story will help others.

“It’s been a long hard deep emotional journey,” she says, “One that I’ve come through the other side with pure happiness and fulfillment and acceptance of myself. I’ve used my pain and turned it into something that can be beautiful and hopefully inspiring to people.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.