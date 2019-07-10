Jessica Simpson Is Writing Her Memoir: 'Love, Laughter, Tears and Truth' on Every Page

Image zoom Courtesy Jessica Simpson

Since Jessica Simpson dropped “I Wanna Love You Forever” in 1999, fans can’t get enough of the singer and actress turned business mogul. Twenty years later, she’s working on her most honest, soul-baring project yet with an upcoming memoir, which will be published in February 2020.

“I have been approached many times over the years about writing a book. It never felt right to me until this very moment,” said Simpson, 39, who shared the news of her memoir exclusively with PEOPLE. “I have always felt that one of my God-given purposes in this life is to inspire people.”

She continued: “I hope that by telling my whole story and not holding back I can help move people to walk through their fears and defeat their challenges, as I am working hard to do every day with mine. I hope readers will feel the love, laughter, tears and truth contained in every page.”

The untitled book, which will be published by Dey Street Books, will dive into the joys and difficulties of Simpson’s life. The mom of three—Simpson shares Maxwell, 7, Ace, 6, and 3-month-old Birdie May with her husband, NFL tight end Eric Johnson—will also show the ways her life has been a “work in progress.”

“Revealing new parts of herself for the first time, Simpson opens up about her struggles, and how she learned that with the right mindset—pain can give you tools, faith can give you courage, and challenges often give way to bigger opportunities and a bigger picture,” reads the press release.

Simpson’s book will delve into her time on Newlyweds with then-husband Nick Lachey and their painful divorce. She’ll also write about falling in love with Johnson, 39, and raising their family. And for fans who want to know about her evolution as an artist and entrepreneur, Simpson will share intimate details about her career and what it took to create her billion-dollar fashion empire. Promising an inspiring look at her inner world, Simpson will reveal how she “consistently shatter[ed] all expectations of who she was supposed to be.”

“I have been working on [my memoir] for a while now with HarperCollins and I am really proud of it,” said Simpson, who just launched JessicaSimpson.com, a retail space for her collection and a platform where she shares stories and family photos. “I think people will be surprised by a lot of what they will read. I can’t wait to share it.”

Her publisher shared the same sentiments.

“Millions of women have grown up with Jessica Simpson, watching her triumph in her career, find love and lose love and then find it again, build a successful business and beautiful family,” said Carrie Thornton, VP and editorial director of Dey Street. “She’s been a role model, a friend and a big sister to her fans. And now, she is taking the brave step of opening her heart and her life completely with her memoir. I am proud of her honesty and I know that readers will find even more reasons to admire Jessica once they read this book.”