Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Celebrate 7-Year Anniversary: 'I Love You, Babe,' Says Eric

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have been married for seven lucky years!

On Tuesday morning, the former NFL player, 41, shared a sweet tribute to his wife, 40 — along with a photo of her from their wedding day — on Instagram.

"Jessica, I love you. 7 years into marriage and you still make me laugh just as hard as day one," he wrote. "I had fun yesterday celebrating us. Our kids bring us so much joy and they could not be luckier to have such a fiercely empowered, unique, beautiful mama."

"I love you, babe!!! Happy Anniversary!" he ended the post.

Johnson and Simpson — who share daughters Maxwell Drew, 9, and Birdie Mae, 2, and son Ace Knute, 8 — met in 2010 before tying the knot in July 2014.

Back in May, Simpson shared a loving post for her husband as the two celebrated 11 years of meeting.

"11 years STRONG... 11 hearts filled in every passing year with unconditional, passionate, fascinating, supportive, beautiful, tempting, ravishing, exquisite, sublime, marvelous, honest, happy, adored, ideal, incomparable, powerful, mesmERIC, LOVE," she wrote.

"Our connected hearts are praised and celebrated on this serendipitous day. I knew the night we met, the fate of you, locked the key to my searching heart and simply held my soul with love and honor," she added alongside a sweet selfie of the pair. "Then, now and for the rest of my life I am fully and always yours and you mine."

The anniversary post from Eric also comes as the couple celebrated the eighth birthday of their son Ace with a baseball-themed birthday party.

"What a whirlwind week celebrating our sweet, handsome, incredibly talented Ace turning 8!" wrote Simpson on Instagram. "Baseball and reptiles was all he wanted, classic boy! #ACEKNUTE"

Simpson previously opened up to PEOPLE about the two's relationship and their immediate chemistry.