Jessica Simpson Says She Chose Sobriety When She 'Stopped Hearing' Her Inner Voice: 'I Was Lost'

Now four years sober, Jessica Simpson is opening up about the day she chose to make a change.

During a cover story interview with Entrepreneur discussing her lifestyle brand, the Jessica Simpson Collection, Simpson also spoke about how her inner monologue guided her decision-making in both her personal and professional life.

"When I stopped drinking, it was because I had stopped hearing the voice I really trusted, and I was lost without her," the "With You" singer, 41, told the outlet of the moment she decided she needed to make a change in her life.

In her 2020 memoir Open Book, the star recalled this moment, a Halloween party where, after a couple of drinks, she zoned out and was unable to dress her kids.

"I was terrified of letting them see me in that shape," Simpson wrote at the time. "I am ashamed to say that I don't know who got them into their costumes that night."

That evening, she took an Ambien to help her sleep. The next morning, she wrote, "I slept in, afraid to see them, afraid I had failed them. I hid until they left, then drank."

Simpson's close circle of friends came over, and she told them: "I need to stop. Something's got to stop. And if it's alcohol that's doing this and making things worse, then I quit."

Since then, Simpson has celebrated four years of sobriety on Nov. 1, and to mark the milestone, she opened up on Instagram with an honest post, remembering the way she felt the day she decided to begin her sobriety journey.

"This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself," Simpson wrote alongside an image of herself from the day she stopped drinking.

"I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity," she added.

A friend of Simpson's told PEOPLE soon after that the singer was "moved" to tears by the overwhelming support from fans after sharing more of her story on social media.

"It was very real for her," the source said. "She spent half the day crying. It meant so much to her to hear from people, hear their stories and know that she helped even one person."

On Nov. 11, the singer-songwriter released a heartfelt cover of "Particles" by Nothing But Thieves — which tackles the subject of addiction.

In a music video directed by Justin Coloma, she sat in a velvet magenta chair, surrounded by candles and stained glass, singing about "flirting with an addiction I can't shake off." She continued, "My mouth is dry, I self-medicate. This comedown won't cure itself."