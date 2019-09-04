Jessica Simpson Says She's Flattered by Internet Troll Who Accused Her of Having a 'Nip Slip'

Jessica Simpson has no problem telling it like it is.

On Tuesday, the singer and actress, 39, shared a sweet photo on Instagram with her daughter Birdie Mae. As Simpson sat on a bed, she held up her 6-month-old daughter against her chest and flashed a smile for the camera.

“My little labor of love this year #BIRDIEMAE” she captioned the image.

One follower, however, assumed her smile wasn’t the only thing that Simpson was flashing in the shot and accused the star of exposing her nipple in the comments section.

“#nipslip,” wrote the user.

Simpson responded with the ultimate comeback, proving she has both class and humor.

“I think it’s flattering that you think my nipple is that high up,” she quipped.

Aside from the “nip slip” comment, there were plenty of other users who complimented the star for her appearance in the photo, especially after welcoming Birdie in March.

“Please, tell me how you lost your weight. You look AMAZING!” wrote one user.

“Jessica lost all that weight and looks great 😊😊😊😊” pointed out someone else.

“You look great mama!! ❤️❤️” added another person.

To achieve those impressive results, Simpson recently revealed to PEOPLE that she’s been focused on getting back in shape following her tough pregnancy with Birdie, which included some seriously swollen ankles.

“I am working really hard right now,” she said in July. “It’s not easy at all, but I am determined to feel good. I have been doing a lot of walking — getting my steps in not only burns calories but it also helps me clear my head and get focused.”

Along with her daily steps — Simpson shared that she tries to walk three miles a day with her husband, Eric Johnson, and kids, daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 7, and son Ace Knute, 6 — she’s also making improvements to her diet.

“I am eating healthy too — I discovered I really like cauliflower. Who knew it could be a substitute for almost anything?!” she noted.

Simpson first started posting about her postpartum recovery shortly after giving birth to Birdie. In May, seven weeks after the baby was born, Simpson shared a photo that showed her struggling to touch her toes.

“Just stretching it out in my rubber corset,” she jokingly captioned the shot. “The joy of postpartum 🤗”

She continued documenting her progress in August when she shared a snap after exercising alongside her daughter and husband. “Post workout snuggles 💕 #BIRDIEMAE” she wrote.

Beyond getting fit, Simpson is having a monumental year. Along with Birdie’s arrival, she announced in July that she’s writing a memoir — and the exciting news came as the star rang in her 39th birthday on July 10.

“I feel pretty good about 39!” she told PEOPLE. “It is definitely one of those numbers that makes you think about age — last year of the 30’s and all — but on most days I feel like I have earned it.”