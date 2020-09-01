Jessica Simpson Enjoys 'Dream' Drive-In Date Night with Husband Eric Johnson

The couple celebrated six years of marriage in July

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson know how to keep things romantic.

On Monday, the 40-year-old singer shared an Instagram photo from her "dream" drive-in date with her husband of six years.

"Drive-thru Drive-in.....Dream date 💚," Simpson captioned the golden shot in which she flashed a big smile while sitting beside Johnson in their car as the sunset glistened behind them.

For the date night occasion, the "With You" songstress sported a pair of oversized, animal-print sunglasses and a blue sweatshirt that she topped off with a pair of large hoop earrings. Johnson similarly kept things casual as he donned a gray T-shirt and baseball cap.

Earlier this summer, Simpson and Johnson celebrated six years of marriage with the singer paying tribute to her husband on their special day in a sweet Instagram post.

"Eric Johnson, my Husband, I love you. 6yrs ago today I married my perfect soulmate," she wrote at the time. "Our unity was written in God's sky of colliding stars. Together we manifest dreams, nurture desire, and hold space. Destined, it always has been and always will be, forevermore."

The mother of three also mentioned the special gift that the former NFL tight end presented her — a large geode crystal in the shape of a butterfly — writing, "Also, anyone who knows me at all knows that this crystal butterfly is my dream gift 🦋."

She then finished off the post with a quote from Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights, writing, "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same."

Last month, Simpson appeared on Sirius XM'S The Jess Cagle Show where she revealed that she wasn't quite ready to step into the new decade of her life just yet.

Simpson, who celebrated her 40th birthday on July 10, admitted that she "freaked out" during the months leading up to her special day.

"I freaked out two months before I turned 40, not knowing that that age would even mean anything to me, but then it's like, oh but 41, 42," she explained.