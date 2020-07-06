Jessica Simpson Celebrates 'Perfect Soulmate' Eric Johnson on Their 6th Wedding Anniversary

"Eric Johnson, my Husband, I love you. 6yrs ago today I married my perfect soulmate," Jessica Simpson captioned her tribute post

Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson are celebrating six years of marriage.

On Sunday night, Simpson, 39, paid tribute to her husband, 40, on their special day with a sweet Instagram post.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Eric Johnson, my Husband, I love you. 6yrs ago today I married my perfect soulmate," she wrote. "Our unity was written in God's sky of colliding stars. Together we manifest dreams, nurture desire, and hold space. Destined, it always has been and always will be, forevermore."

The "With You" songstress also mentioned the special gift that the former NFL tight end presented her — a large geode crystal in the shape of a butterfly — writing, "Also, anyone who knows me at all knows that this crystal butterfly is my dream gift 🦋."

She then finished off the post with a quote from Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights, writing, "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same."

Simpson and Johnson tied the knot in a lavish wedding celebration back in July 2014, where the duo — who are parents to children Maxwell Drew, 8, Ace Knute, 7, and Birdie Mae, 15 months — said "I do" in front of loved ones at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

Back in May, the couple celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the day they met. Marking a decade with her "perfect man," Simpson shared a sunny selfie of the two in recognition of the date.

"I fell head over slippers in love with this perfect man 10 YEARS ago today!" she wrote on Instagram."By chance he knocked on my dreamy cottage door (sigh), I let him in and never let him leave."

"He is mine, I am his ... forever," she added.