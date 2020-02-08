Jessica Simpson Says She 'Didn't Get a Gift' from Nick and Vanessa Lachey amid Gift-Gate Scandal

Jessica Simpson is clearing up the gift-gate scandal heard around the world.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show Radio Andy on Friday, the singer, 39, put an end to the confusion which was caused during Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa’s interview on the Today show Monday, when the couple denied sending a present to his ex-wife after anchor Hoda Kotb brought up how Simpson had told her they did.

“I didn’t get a gift,” Simpson told Cohen. “I don’t know where that came from.”

While Simpson said she didn’t get a gift from the couple (who share three kids: son Camden, 7, daughter Brooklyn, 5, and son Phoenix, 3), she did say that her “gift with Nick is that he is happy and he is married.”

“He has three beautiful children, he’s a father and he’s celebrated for that,” Simpson said. “That’s really a gift to me because I thought that I crushed his heart. I don’t think he believed that I could actually grow up … We were great together when we performed, we were great together on camera. We lived that.”

Jessica Simpson; Nick and Vanessa Lachey

Following the Today broadcast, Nick, 46, and Vanessa’s interview went viral with some viewers decrying on social media that the Love is Blind host’s denial of sending a gift was “petty” and “awkward.” Vanessa, 39, defended herself on Twitter, further commenting about the supposed gift, “Trust me! If I sent something, I’d take credit!”

“Truly… I think it’s weird accepting credit for something you didn’t do or give. Even weirder to bring up something so random. Just giving facts. Wanted to make sure we were truthful,” she wrote in another tweet.

When a Twitter user called her a “classless act” for correcting Kotb, 55, during the broadcast, Vanessa fired back, writing, “Totally hear you. But also, you make sure you do your research and state facts and ask appropriate questions as the host… don’t you think. The statement wasn’t true, so I was simply clearing that up. But definitely a beautiful sentiment if it was.”

During the Today interview, Kotb had also asked Nick if he knew of the revelations that Simpson uncovers in her new memoir Open Book, which details their marriage in 2002 and split in 2005.

“I’ll be honest, I obviously haven’t read the book, so I don’t know what she said or what she revealed there, but I’m certainly happy for her and her life, I know she is happy for us,” the 98 Degrees band member said.

Lachey continued, “There’s definitely a mutual respect there, so that’s, you know — obviously it was a long time ago; we’ve all moved on.”

Simpson has indeed moved on with her husband Eric Johnson, whom she wed in 2014. They share daughter Maxwell, 7, son Ace, 6, and daughter Birdie, 11 months.