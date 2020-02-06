Jessica Simpson Details the Last Time She Slept with Ex Nick Lachey: 'I Could Feel His Hate'

Jessica Simpson detailed many aspects of her high-profile life in her new memoir, Open Book, including a revelation that she slept with ex-husband Nick Lachey one last time before they finalized their divorce.

Simpson, 39, wrote that she had just watched a MTV documentary — about the making of Lachey’s album What’s Left of Me — that detailed the pair’s split in 2005.

“I just wanted to know what he thought of me now, because at that point I had no idea,” she wrote in her book, which was released on Feb. 4. “I watched him portray himself as a victim, casting me as this selfish person.”

Simpson goes on to explain that even though she was upset, she felt responsible for him “breaking down in front of the world,” adding that she felt like she needed to “fix him.”

Simpson goes on to detail why she called the 98 Degrees singer and asked him to meet at her house. “He rang the bell, and out of reflex I hugged him,” she shared. “I meant it, too. Despite my anger, I missed him.”

She also recalled how the pair listened to his new album and all of the songs that were about her.

“I was numb, just blank. How do you react when you find out you have apparently hurt someone so deeply that they feel entitled to such actions? I felt manipulated into some revenge fantasy, but I had put myself in this situation,” Simpson wrote. “I didn’t know any other way to make it better, so I slept with him.”

Simpson remembered that she felt no connection to Lachey.

“He didn’t stay the night. I was relieved because I could feel his hate. The whole situation was very dark,” she wrote. “When he walked out the door, I knew I would never see him again.”

The pair were married from 2002 to 2005. Recently, Lachey, 46, revealed that he has not read his ex-wife’s book.

Appearing on Today with his wife Vanessa Minnillo Lachey, he told Hoda Kotb, “I’ll be honest, I obviously haven’t read the book, so I don’t know what she said or what she revealed there,” adding, “But I’m certainly happy for her and her life; I know she is happy for us.”

During a recent visit to The Dr. Oz Show, Simpson also revealed that she wished she had signed a prenup during her marriage to Lachey.

“I wish I would’ve signed a prenup,” she said. “The funny thing is that Nick wanted me to sign a prenup but I was so offended. I’m like, ‘But we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives. We’re saying our vows to God and in front of all of our family and friends. This is never going to end,’ and we didn’t sign a prenup.”

Simpson has been happily married to Eric Johnson since 2014 and they have three children — daughters Maxwell, 7, and 10-month-old Birdie as well as son Ace, 6 — together.