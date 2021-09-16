Jessica Simpson Calls Husband Eric Johnson Her 'Truest Companion' in Loving Birthday Tribute

"I am graced to be living within your soul and you within mine until the end of time," Jessica Simpson wrote on her Instagram

Jessica Simpson is showering husband Eric Johnson with love on his 42nd birthday.

The singer and actress, 41, marked the occasion on Wednesday by sharing a sweet tribute to the former NFL star, writing on her Instagram, "🙌🏼ERIC🙌🏼 42yrs ago today you were born and without a doubt I know that God created and shaped you to be my purest love, truest companion, my forever person, my ALL in everything, my everyday and night answered prayer before I even knew the words to speak."

"The gift of life began with your first breath to bring forth my purpose to be brought into this life. I truly was born to love you," she continued. "As a child I talked to God asking for you and you found me when my heart least expected eternal intimacy. I am graced to be living within your soul and you within mine until the end of time."

"I am HAPPY it is your BIRTHDAY…the blessed day this world received the gift of you is the greatest day of the year for so many, but especially for your fortunate wife and our beautifully perfect children," Simpson wrote alongside a family photo featuring the couple's three children: daughters Birdie Mae, 2, and Maxwell Drew, 9, plus son Ace Knute, 8.

"I love you. Maxwell loves you. Ace loves you. Birdie loves you," the fashion designer concluded.

On her Instagram Stories, Simpson posted several photos of the family celebrating Johnson's birthday. One shot showed Simpson and Johnson proudly posed with their youngest daughter and family dog, while the father-of-three was fêted with customized doughnuts by his kids in the others.

"Happy birthday dad," the sweet treats spelled out.

Simpson first met Johnson on May 21, 2010, when he was invited to a party at her house by a mutual friend. "We connected on all levels," the Open Book author told PEOPLE last year of their initial encounter.

The pair tied the knot on July 5, 2014, at a ceremony in Montecito, California.

Johnson celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary this year by sharing pictures from their nuptials on his Instagram. "Jessica, I love you. 7 years into marriage and you still make me laugh just as hard as day one," he captioned the shots.