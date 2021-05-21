Jessica Simpson Celebrates 11-Year Anniversary with Husband Eric Johnson: 'I Knew the Night We Met'

"Our connected hearts are praised and celebrated on this serendipitous day," Jessica Simpson wrote in a loving tribute to Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson is paying tribute to husband Eric Johnson in honor of a relationship milestone.

On Friday, the singer and Open Book author, 40, posted a loving message on social media celebrating the 11-year anniversary of the day they met.

"11 years STRONG... 11 hearts filled in every passing year with unconditional, passionate, fascinating, supportive, beautiful, tempting, ravishing, exquisite, sublime, marvelous, honest, happy, adored, ideal, incomparable, powerful, mesmERIC, LOVE," she wrote, making a playful reference to the former NFL player's first name.

"Our connected hearts are praised and celebrated on this serendipitous day. I knew the night we met, the fate of you, locked the key to my searching heart and simply held my soul with love and honor," she added alongside a sweet selfie of the pair. "Then, now and for the rest of my life I am fully and always yours and you mine."

Simpson and Johnson — who share three children together: daughters Maxwell Drew, 9, and Birdie Mae, 2, and son Ace Knute, 7½ — met back in 2010 when a mutual friend invited Johnson to a party.

"Gaining access to your heart to dwell and reside in, is the greatest gift I will ever rest within until the end of time. Time goes by, the perfect children you gave me are growing older, but with you and I time does not exist for it only allows space to broaden...expanding beyond horizons just to love and be loved," she ended her note. "Happy Anniversary to us, the beauty of us- as is and forevermore."

Jessica Simpson, eric johnson Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Simpson previously opened up to PEOPLE about the two's relationship and their immediate chemistry.

"We connected on all levels," Simpson told PEOPLE. "We both were ready for the real deal."

The couple went on to tie the knot in July 2014.

Jessica Simpson Dealt with So Much Body Shaming that She Wanted to 'Be a Recluse,' Her Mom Says

Earlier this month, Johnson also shared a sweet tribute to Simpson as they celebrated Mother's Day with their children.

"Happy Mothers Day, Jess!" wrote Johnson, 41, alongside a series of snaps that showed the family of five hanging out by the pool and one of Ace's baseball games.

"That was a really stellar day and weekend. I love you," he added. "You are beautiful."

And in March, Simpson opened up to PEOPLE about what she's learned over the past year when it comes to her family.

"I definitely had to multitask on a whole new level this year," she told PEOPLE, noting that she learned she is "capable of so much more than I thought I was."

Simpson also said that she was continuously reminded "that my faith, God, husband, kids, extended family, friends, health and safety are all to be held with more gratitude than ever before."