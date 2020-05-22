"I fell head over slippers in love with this perfect man 10 YEARS ago today!" the singer wrote on Instagram

Jessica Simpson Celebrates 10 Years Since She Met 'Perfect' Eric Johnson: 'He Is Mine, I Am His'

Jessica Simpson is marking a decade with the "perfect man."

On Thursday, the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer, 39, shared a sweet tribute to husband Eric Johnson as they celebrated their 10-year anniversary together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I fell head over slippers in love with this perfect man 10 YEARS ago today!" she wrote on Instagram, sharing a sunny selfie, smiling close to the former NFL player, 40. "By chance he knocked on my dreamy cottage door (sigh), I let him in and never let him leave."

"He is mine, I am his ... forever," she added.

Simpson and Johnson — who share three children together: daughters Maxwell Drew, 8, and Birdie Mae, 14 months, and son Ace Knute, 7 next month — met on May 21, 2010, when a mutual friend invited Johnson to a party at her house, and the spark was instant. “We connected on all levels,” Simpson told PEOPLE.

They later tied the knot on July 5, 2014, at a ceremony in Montecito, California.

In her recent memoir Open Book, Simpson gets candid about her previous relationship to Nick Lachey (the two split in 2005 after three years of marriage), as well as Johnson's support during her journey to sobriety.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

When she made the decision to give up alcohol in November 2017, Johnson immediately did the same.

"Eric gave up drinking the second I did," she said. "He said, ‘I’ll do it with you, babe.’ It was like no biggie and he hasn’t gone back or looked back. It’s just the way he is."

She added: "He’s a very selfless and loving person who is the most incredible father on the planet."

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Lachey Responds After Jessica Simpson Details Their Marriage in Her Book: 'We've All Moved On'

In 2016, Simpson told PEOPLE that one of the secrets to maintaining the spark in her relationship with Johnson is "making out."

"I think the secret to a beautiful, loving marriage is just making out!" Simpson said at the time. "Don’t forget to kiss. It’s more intimate sometimes for a lot of people and if you forget that, you forget why you fell in love in the first place. It always begins with a kiss."