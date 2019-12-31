Sisters Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson Ross are hitting the slopes with their husbands!

On Monday, Simpson, 39, shared a sweet photo of herself on a snowy mountain top alongside her husband Eric Johnson, Simpson Ross, 35, and her husband Evan Ross.

“Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” Jessica captioned the shot, quoting the popular Beatles song.

“#ASPENEXTREME,” Jessica wrote, tagging Simpson Ross and Ross.

The group, who looked ready for the extreme sport in their puffer coats and ski goggles, flashed soft smiles as they posed on the cliff, which boasted a breathtaking view of surrounding mountains and a clear blue sky.

Over the weekend, Simpson shared another photo from her winter vacation, which shows her posing solo in a mound of snow.

“Skiing with the kiddos today. This is far as I got….” Simpson wrote.

The post came after Simpson and Johnson celebrated their first Christmas as a family of five.

Simpson, her 9-month-old daughter Birdie Mae and the rest of the family — Simpson’s husband Johnson and their two older kids Ace Knute, 6, and Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 7½ — posed for a group snapshot in honor of the yuletide holiday on Wednesday.

In the picture, the family of five poses in front of their huge, decked-out Christmas tree. Johnson, 40, holds little Birdie Mae, while Simpson, wearing a leopard-print dress and cropped black jacket, lovingly has her arms around Ace and Maxi.

“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas from our family to yours 🎄” Simpson, 39, wrote in the caption for the festive photo.

Simpson also shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story of herself and her two daughters wearing matching cheetah-print onesies.

“Christmas Eve PJs,” the mother of three wrote atop the snap, along with a Christmas tree GIF.

It has been a busy holiday season for Simpson and her brood.

Two weeks after she shared that they were fighting off a series of ailments including “lots of puke, scary high fevers, coughing and a concussion,” the family of five celebrated Thanksgiving together with a sweet group snapshot.

“Getting a family pic on Thanksgiving was a task, but we did it before the pajama change for the car ride home!” Simpson captioned her autumn-infused photograph. “I woke up this morning with the continued warm and cozy feeling of gratitude.”

“Hope everyone had a blessed Thanksgiving!” the actress, singer and fashion designer concluded.