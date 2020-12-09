Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"The gift of this unprecedented collaboration is a dream for me," Simpson said about the new collaboration

Jessica Simpson Teams Up with Amazon Studios for New Projects Based on Her Open Book Memoir

Jessica Simpson is bringing her life story to the small screen.

On Wednesday, Amazon Studios announced that they have teamed up with the 40-year-old singer and actress for an unscripted docuseries and a coming-of-age scripted series, both based on her best-selling memoir Open Book.

"I am humbled and honored to partner with Amazon Studios to bring my story and heart to life on the screen," Simpson said in a statement. "I am a huge TV fan and many of my favorite shows live on Amazon, so the gift of this unprecedented collaboration is a dream for me."

Simpson added that she had a "visceral connection" to the Amazon team.

"I know that parts of my life have been extraordinary, but I also know that many of my struggles are universal," she said. "I hope to continue the mission I set out to accomplish in writing Open Book — to inspire others to be entertained, moved, and empowered to walk through fear and come out on the other side even stronger."

The multi-part docuseries is set to "include vivid and intimate, never-before-seen personal footage shot over the last decade and will explore the highs and lows of Simpson’s life, including her singing career, her journey to sobriety, starting a family, the rise of creating a billion-dollar business, and finding her voice."

Simpson will serve as an executive producer on the unscripted series, alongside Lauren Auslander and Lacy Lynch.

Then, Amazon Studios and IMDb TV are also developing a fictionalized drama series inspired by Simpson's memoir about a woman "coming of age in her mid-twenties, following her divorce, on the journey to discovering herself."

The series will be produced by Simpson and Patrick Moran of PKM Productions, as well as Simpson's collaborators on her unscripted series, Lynch and Auslander.

"Music will be a key component of both the scripted and unscripted series," according to the release.

Along with the TV shows, Amazon Original Stories will also release two essays from the "With You" singer in 2021 for Prime Members and Kindle Unlimited subscribers. The first essay will focus on motherhood (she's a mom to to 21-month-old Birdie Mae, 8-year-old Maxwell Drew and 7-year-old Ace Knute) while the second will focus on gratitude, according to the release.

Amazon shared that they are "thrilled" to bring her story to life for fans in the new year.