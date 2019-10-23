Jessica Biel Was Once Not a Big Fan of 'NSYNC — and Jimmy Fallon Found Video Evidence

Jessica Biel may be in the dog house with her husband.

Appearing on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, Biel was faced with archival footage of a 1999 interview in which her younger self did not appear impressed with ‘NSYNC, the popular boy band once fronted by Justin Timberlake.

“To be honest, I don’t really listen,” she said in the clip when asked if she’s a fan of the “Tearin’ Up My Heart” group. “I mean, I know of them, of course, and I’ve heard of them and I’ve heard the music. I don’t think I own any of their CDs. I’m not a huge fan. But, I mean, cool, I guess.”

After host Jimmy Fallon played Biel the footage of her 7th Heaven–era self dissing ‘NSYNC, the actress laughed, joking about her teenager “attitude” and claiming, “I am so screwed now.”

Biel, who appeared on the late night show to promote her new Facebook Watch series Limetown, recently celebrated seven years of marriage to Timberlake, with whom she shares 4-year-old son Silas.

“Now you probably know some ‘NSYNC songs, right?” Fallon asked, to which Biel admitted, “Not really.”

Describing a time playing truth or dare with friends, Biel said she was stumped when she was challenged to sing an ‘NSYNC tune. “I only know three words: ‘Bye, Bye, Bye,’ ” she joked of her lyrical knowledge when it comes to the band’s catalog.

Timberlake had to step in to help his wife. “Justin coached me through the chorus, the verse …,” recalled Biel. “It was humiliating.”

In her defense, Biel hadn’t met her soon-to-be husband at the time of the resurfaced interview, and she wasn’t exactly a Backstreet Boys fan either. As she told Fallon, she simply wasn’t into the pop music genre at the time.

“I was just listening to old-school stuff,” she said. “I was listening to theater productions, I was listening to Rent — I knew every word of Rent — I was listening to Motown. … I, like, lived under a rock.”

Now, the happy couple prides themselves on being supportive of each other’s careers.

“Well, he supports everything that I do and that’s I think why he’s a wonderful partner,” Biel told Good Morning America in 2015. “And we should just be able to talk and laugh and learn together.”