Jessica Biel Flirts with Husband Justin Timberlake on Instagram — See Her Saucy Comment

Jessica Biel‘s got jokes.

The former 7th Heaven star, 36, posted a suggestive comment on husband Justin Timberlake‘s Instagram that left the Internet buzzing this week.

The fun started when the “Suit & Tie” singer, 37, shared a picture of himself concentrating in front of his laptop and wrote, “Doing work… on my book.”

Throwing in the kiss emoji for good measure, Biel — who shares 3-year-old son Silas Randall with Timberlake — shot back, “My wordsmith at work. Always in awe of your big… brain.”

Timberlake is indeed putting that big brain to work on a book: His upcoming memoir Hindsight: & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me — which starts with the performer’s childhood in Memphis, Tennessee — comes out on Oct. 30.

Jessica Biel's comment

“Working on this book was an amazing process for me,” Timberlake, who co-wrote the book with Sandra Bark, said in a press release. “My story has been filled with so many amazing people that have helped me become the artist I am today. Reflecting on those moments, spotlighting some of the important people and places that have informed my music, and getting the opportunity to share my story is something I am very grateful for.”

Justin Timberlake's book cover Harper Design

Timberlake is just as willing to publicly declare his love for Biel as she is for him. At the 2018 Emmy Awards, where Biel was nominated for The Sinner, Timberlake told E!’s Giuliana Rancic that he was not going to contain his joy if she took home the trophy, which ended up going to Regina King.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake at an Emmys after party Tommaso Boddi/Getty

“I might be obnoxious. I might do something obnoxious,” he said.

“I’d hope for nothing less than something really inappropriate,” Biel replied.

Timberlake gushed, “I’m just so proud to be here and see this happen for her.”