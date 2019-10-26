Jessica Biel Dressed Up as Justin Timberlake in 'NSYNC for Halloween — See the Hilarious Photos

Jessica Biel just revealed her hilarious Halloween costume — and it’s a nod to her husband!

On Friday night, the actress channeled Justin Timberlake‘s ‘NSYNC years while attending the star-studded Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills, hosted by Casamigos founders Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman.

Biel, 37, stole the show in a metallic ’90s-inspired jumpsuit, white sneakers, tiny blue sunglasses, diamond earrings and, of course, a wig that resembled her husband’s short curls during his time in the iconic boy band.

Meanwhile, Timberlake, 38, who was one of the lead vocalists of ‘NSYNC from the band’s beginnings in 1995 until it ended in 2002, attended the bash alongside his wife dressed as a microphone — another nod to his ‘NSYNC era.

Timberlake and Biel were also joined by four male friends who dressed up as the other members of ‘NSYNC. A source tells PEOPLE that the group kept it moving on the dance floor until late into the night.

Image zoom Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Image zoom Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Michael Kovac/Getty Images

RELATED: From Pumpkin Patches to Haunted Houses: Here’s How Your Favorite Celebrities Are Getting Into the Spooky Spirit

Image zoom Justin Timberlake in 1998 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

The couple — who have been married since 2012 — partied alongside the other celebs in attendance, including Gerber and his wife Cindy Crawford, Paris Hilton, Kaitlynn Carter and Lisa Rinna.

For the bash, Gerber and Crawford both wore throwback costumes, with Gerber channeling a hippie and Crawford rocking a disco-inspired outfit that included a multicolored sequin jumpsuit and oversized pink glasses. The supermodel, 53, also styled her hair in voluminous curls.

Meanwhile, Rinna dressed up as Jennifer Lopez in her iconic green Versace dress at the 2000 Grammy Awards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, wore a replica of the dress and showed off long locks styled in a half-up, half-down look similar to Lopez’s.

Image zoom Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Image zoom Lisa Rinna Michael Kovac/Getty Images

RELATED: Jessica Biel Was Once Not a Big Fan of ‘NSYNC — and Jimmy Fallon Found Video Evidence

Image zoom Kaitlynn Carter Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Image zoom Paris Hilton Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Earlier this week, during an interview on The Tonight Show, Biel was surprised with archival footage of a 1999 interview in which her younger self did not appear impressed with her husband’s band.

“To be honest, I don’t really listen,” she said in the clip when asked if she’s a fan of ‘NSYNC. “I mean, I know of them, of course, and I’ve heard of them and I’ve heard the music. I don’t think I own any of their CDs. I’m not a huge fan. But, I mean, cool, I guess.”

After host Jimmy Fallon played Biel the footage of her 7th Heaven–era self dissing the boy band, the actress laughed, joking about her teenage “attitude” and claiming, “I am so screwed now.”

“Now you probably know some ‘NSYNC songs, right?” Fallon asked, to which Biel admitted, “Not really.”