Jessica Biel Calls Husband of 10 Years Justin Timberlake Her 'Boyfriend' in Ongoing Joke — See Why!

Last week, Timberlake responded to a social media user on TikTok who said his "girlfriend" looked like Biel

By
Published on May 22, 2023 05:05 PM
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake. Photo: Jessica Biel/Instagram

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are couple goals!

On Monday, the Candy actress played into an ongoing joke with husband Timberlake and called him her "boyfriend" in a new social media post.

The joke started when a social media user commented on a TikTok of Timberlake, 42, and Biel, 40, at a concert enjoying "date night."

"I don't know who you are but your girlfriend looks like Jessica Biel Congrats," the user wrote. The message caught Timberlake's attention and he responded to it by sharing an up-close video of himself wearing sunglasses as he read the message and said, "Yeah, yeah."

He captioned the post, "From now on I'm only going by 'Jessica Biel's Boyfriend.'"

In Biel's post on Monday, she shared a selfie with the "Cry Me a River" singer and included a recording of the video in the next slide. Timberlake joking responded, "I know this sounds crazy but, will you marry me?😍"

Earlier this month, the "Suit & Tie" singer showed some love for Biel on Mother's Day with a social media tribute. (The couple share sons Phineas, who turns 3 this summer, and Silas, 7.)

"This human right here 🙏🏻 Mom, partner, brilliant, beautiful, badass… You are always there for me and these boys no matter the time of day or night," he wrote.

"I'm in awe of you and beyond grateful that you are ours. We love you, Mommy! Love Always, Your baby boys and the big kid you said yes to. ❤️"

The couple marked 10 years of marriage in October and celebrated with a vow-renewal ceremony in Italy over the summer. During an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna in November, she said the occasion was an intimate one.

"It was very intimate. It was very small, a couple of our friends, and we literally barely put this thing together," she said. "We almost canceled it. We thought, 'This is silly, are we going to feel goofy doing this?' And actually it was so moving. I felt like, 'Wow, we're going to keep doing this. Look at us!' It felt really nice."

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Biel Reveals Look for Vow Renewal with Justin Timberlake — with Sweet Nod to First Wedding

Co-host Hoda Kotb then asked what Biel and Timberlake's marriage is like after a decade.

"It feels so, I don't know, a combination of incredibly safe and just deep understanding of another person," said Biel. "But then also just, I guess, the safety to adventure again and sort of be curious about the world again as a couple and as individuals. You have to keep working hard to make it fresh."

She added, "Justin always says, he goes, 'We cannot stop dating. We have to keep dating.' That's always what he says. And he's right."

