Happy 38th Birthday! Justin Timberlake Throws Wife Jessica Biel a Pajama Party to Celebrate

Justin Timberlake is celebrating his wife Jessica Biel as she turns 38 Tuesday.

Timberlake, 39, threw Biel a casual bash at home on Monday evening — and it’s exactly what the actress wanted.

“Celebrating my birthday in style… and by that I mean, in pajamas,” she captioned a set of photos. “Thank you @justintimberlake for throwing my kinda party. 🌙☁️🎂 And thanks to all of you for the bday wishes!”

Biel’s actual birthday kicked off with a special breakfast served by Timberlake and their 4½-year-old son, Silas Randall. “My boys know me SO well. Just came downstairs to this perfect birthday breakfast,” she captioned a photo of donuts, bacon, eggs and avocado arranged in a smiley face.

The musician celebrated Biel on Valentine’s day as well. He shared a sweet photo of the pair from earlier in their relationship with a loving caption.

“Throwback to our first year together,” he wrote. “It ain’t hard to tell from my face!!! When you know, you know. I love you, my funny Valentine. Every day the 14th!!! Happy Love Day, y’all!!”

Timberlake and Biel have been together since 2007 and officially tied the knot in 2012 during a romantic ceremony in Italy.

On the holiday of romance, Biel also shared a photo of her husband. In it, Timberlake is seen carrying Silas who appears to be singing into a microphone that the star was holding. “My valentines ❤️ Love you guys to the 🌙,” Biel wrote.

The couple’s Valentine’s Day festivities came a little more than a week after Timberlake supported his wife at the season three premiere of The Sinner at The London Hotel in West Hollywood. It marked their first public event since Timberlake apologized to Biel after he was seen holding hands with his Palmer costar, Alisha Wainwright, during a night out in New Orleans in November.

While the pair skipped the red carpet, Timberlake and Biel were inseparable inside the screening and at the premiere’s afterparty.

In December, Timberlake shared a public apology to Biel on his Instagram and denied speculation that anything inappropriate had happened between him and his costar Wainwright.