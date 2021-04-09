The actress called Jessica Betts "the greatest thing to ever happen to me" in a sweet introduction during Thursday's show

Jessica Betts Performs 'Catch Me' at the GLAAD Media Awards After Being Introduced by Wife and Host Niecy Nash

The GLAAD Media Awards doubled as a date night for host Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts, who performed a powerful rendition of her song "Catch Me" during the show Thursday night.

"It is my great pleasure to introduce this next performer. She is nothing short of legendary — she's also the greatest thing to ever happen to me," Nash, 51, said in her sweet introduction.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Betts then sang her 2018 song — whose music video Nash previously appeared in, reciting her wedding vows.

Nash and Betts tied the knot last August. The Claws actress has previously said that her marriage to the singer "has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life," Nash told PEOPLE in September.

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts Image zoom Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts | Credit: Niecy Nash/Instagram

Nash added at the time that she didn't feel her marriage to Betts "is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love."

During a recent episode of Red Table Talk, Nash joked she "broke the internet" when her marriage to a woman was revealed — but reiterated that she is led by love.