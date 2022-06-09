Jesse Tyler Ferguson Says Friend Taylor Swift 'Is the Most Efficient Go-Getter I've Ever Met'

The Tony Award-nominated actor shares his thoughts on the hard-working pop star, as well as his numerous new projects, in a new episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is singing the praises of his friend Taylor Swift.

With Pride Month celebrations underway across the country, the Tony Award-nominated actor recalls a very memorable night at legendary gay bar Stonewall Inn that saw the pop star hitting the stage in 2019.

"Trying to keep that a secret was also incredibly difficult," he explains in the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about Swift's surprise performance of her hit "Shake It Off" at the event commemorating the New York City institution's 50th anniversary. "She agreed to come by and I think for the longest time, people thought that it was a drag queen, like a really great Taylor swift impersonator."

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Taylor Swift Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Taylor Swift | Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

The event took place shortly after the release of Swift's hit single "You Need to Calm Down," which featured the singer-songwriter taking shots at anti-Pride protestors, and which he calls his "personal gay pride anthem."

Ferguson, 46, and his husband Justin Mikita both appeared in the track's music video alongside a massive ensemble of queer celebrities. The Modern Family star says his run-ins with the music superstar, 32, have put him in the good graces of her Swifties.

"Anytime I put anything out on social media about her music or anything, they just come and basically lift me up on their shoulders and like run," he says. "They love when people praise their Taylor Swift."

He admits to being a big "fans of hers" as well as "her as a person," commending her work ethic as she continues releasing new music while also rerecording her entire back catalog. "I think her career is just so fascinating," he gushes. "I love what she's doing with her music... I she's the most efficient go-getter I've ever I've ever met. I mean, how does she have time?"

Ferguson has been making the most of his time, as well, with the release of his new podcast, Gay Pride & Prejudice, a modern take on the Jane Austen classic produced by the star. He couldn't be more thrilled that the pandemic project is finally out.

"Anyone who knows Jane Austen's really going to get a lot out of the podcast, but also if you don't know the original source material, it's still very entertaining," he says about the first of his list of projects, which also includes producing the documentary Broadway Rising. The film follows theatre subjects on their the journey back to the stage after the COVID-19 shutdown.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Jesse Tyler Ferguson attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Event at Sofitel New York on May 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

The film premieres at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival on June 13 and Ferguson saw Broadway's return first hand as he starred in a revival of the play Take Me Out, which faced a two-year delay due to the pandemic. "It's very, very profound to be part of the season that's bringing Broadway back," he mentions about his Tony-nominated performance. "Broadway is the heartbeat of New York and when that went away, I just feel like the city was not the city that I loved... It's a very charged season of people who really just love the arts."

Ferguson and Mikita are also continuing their advocacy for queer rights through their organization Pronoun, which supports various organizations that are fighting for the equality, equity, and liberation of LGBTQIA+ individuals. The pair have worked on the project for nearly a decade and they believe it's as important now as when they first started.

"We're giving it to the people who are really in the trenches fighting for our rights," he says. "I'm really proud of it and we've raised over a million dollars since we originated, so it feels good to give back."

To top it off, the couple are preparing for the arrival of their second child. And while Ferguson admits they "haven't done anything" yet to get set for the baby's November due date, he's sure older brother Beckett, 22 months, will be in for a treat.