All About Jesse Rutherford, Billie Eilish's Rumored Love Interest

Get to know Jesse Rutherford.

The 31-year-old musician rocked the music scene when he co-founded the band The Neighbourhood in 2011, but his presence in the entertainment industry dates back even further.

The singer-songwriter is primarily known for his vocals, but he plays the drums and guitar as well. Prior to placing his focus on music, Rutherford also dabbled in acting throughout the early 2000s.

While Rutherford's band The Neighbourhood is currently on hiatus, the creative recently made headlines when he and Billie Eilish were spotted out together at Crossroads Kitchen on Oct. 13 in Los Angeles, California.

Although the status of their relationship has yet to be confirmed, the two sparked dating rumors as they were seen cozying up to each other at the restaurant in photos obtained by TMZ.

Between his acclaimed musical career and his interest in fashion, here's everything to know about Rutherford.

He discovered his love for music in the sixth grade

Scott Dudelson/Getty

Rutherford is a California native born and raised in Newberry Park. He discovered his love for music in music class when he was in sixth grade. Although he started out playing drums, it wasn't until he started singing that things were "taken to the next level."

He's the lead vocalist of the band The Neighbourhood

JB Lacroix/WireImage

In 2011, Rutherford co-founded the alternative rock band The Neighbourhood and serves as the lead singer. The band consists of guitarists Jeremy Freedman and Zach Abels, bassist Mikey Margott and drummer Brandon Alexander Fried.

The Neighbourhood rose to fame with the release of "Sweater Weather" — the band's hit single that's recently seen a massive resurgence in popularity thanks to TikTok — in addition to their first EP, titled I'm Sorry.

Since signing with Columbia Records in 2013, the band has released a number of albums with chart-topping hits. Rutherford and the band have played numerous shows and festivals including Coachella and Lollapalooza.

In September 2020, The Neighbourhood released its fourth studio album, titled Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones. While they were supposed to go on tour at the beginning of September 2022, Variety confirmed that the band is taking a hiatus.

He has released songs on Soundcloud under the username 'The Factoury'

Monica Schipper/Getty

In addition to leading The Neighbourhood, Rutherford has released several songs under the alias "The Factoury." He began uploading his tracks to his non-publicized Soundcloud account of the same name in 2016, including "Cell Phone Trap," "U R Wut U Eat" and "When I'm Not Around."

In 2017, he seemingly abandoned the alias when he released the single "Born to Be Blonde" under his own name. Furthermore, he ventured into a solo career releasing his debut solo studio album that same year, titled &. In 2019, he put out GARAGEB&, marking his second solo album.

He has several acting credits, including one alongside Angelina Jolie

Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic

While music is now his primary focus, Rutherford got his start in the entertainment industry as a child actor. He appeared in several commercials before landing his first film role in 2002's Life or Something Life That starring Angelina Jolie. He also appeared in the film Bundy that same year.

Outside of film, he held a minor role in a season 2 episode of Star Trek: Enterprise. He also has song credits on both The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and The Equalizer soundtracks released in 2014.

He's had a love for fashion since he was very young

KYLE GRILLOT/AFP via Getty

Rutherford's style is the epitome of a rockstar. In fact, his love of fashion dates back to his youth. "I shopped at Hot Topic when I was really, really young," he told GQ in a 2019 interview. "Like, inappropriately young." He added, "I used to change my clothes five times a day when I was 7 or 8 years old."

Prior to being the acclaimed artist that he is now, Rutherford worked at Vans, Journeys, Urban Outfitters and Active skate shop throughout his teen years.