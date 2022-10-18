Entertainment Music All About Jesse Rutherford, Billie Eilish's Rumored Love Interest Jesse Rutherford is the lead singer of the alternative rock band The Neighbourhood, known for their hit single "Sweater Weather" By Skyler Caruso Skyler Caruso Instagram Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 18, 2022 03:06 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Get to know Jesse Rutherford. The 31-year-old musician rocked the music scene when he co-founded the band The Neighbourhood in 2011, but his presence in the entertainment industry dates back even further. The singer-songwriter is primarily known for his vocals, but he plays the drums and guitar as well. Prior to placing his focus on music, Rutherford also dabbled in acting throughout the early 2000s. While Rutherford's band The Neighbourhood is currently on hiatus, the creative recently made headlines when he and Billie Eilish were spotted out together at Crossroads Kitchen on Oct. 13 in Los Angeles, California. Although the status of their relationship has yet to be confirmed, the two sparked dating rumors as they were seen cozying up to each other at the restaurant in photos obtained by TMZ. Between his acclaimed musical career and his interest in fashion, here's everything to know about Rutherford. Billie Eilish's Boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce Confirms Breakup, Denies Cheating: 'Relationships End' He discovered his love for music in the sixth grade Scott Dudelson/Getty Rutherford is a California native born and raised in Newberry Park. He discovered his love for music in music class when he was in sixth grade. Although he started out playing drums, it wasn't until he started singing that things were "taken to the next level." He's the lead vocalist of the band The Neighbourhood JB Lacroix/WireImage In 2011, Rutherford co-founded the alternative rock band The Neighbourhood and serves as the lead singer. The band consists of guitarists Jeremy Freedman and Zach Abels, bassist Mikey Margott and drummer Brandon Alexander Fried. The Neighbourhood rose to fame with the release of "Sweater Weather" — the band's hit single that's recently seen a massive resurgence in popularity thanks to TikTok — in addition to their first EP, titled I'm Sorry. Since signing with Columbia Records in 2013, the band has released a number of albums with chart-topping hits. Rutherford and the band have played numerous shows and festivals including Coachella and Lollapalooza. In September 2020, The Neighbourhood released its fourth studio album, titled Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones. While they were supposed to go on tour at the beginning of September 2022, Variety confirmed that the band is taking a hiatus. Billie Eilish's Boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce Apologizes After Racist and Homophobic Posts Resurface He has released songs on Soundcloud under the username 'The Factoury' Monica Schipper/Getty In addition to leading The Neighbourhood, Rutherford has released several songs under the alias "The Factoury." He began uploading his tracks to his non-publicized Soundcloud account of the same name in 2016, including "Cell Phone Trap," "U R Wut U Eat" and "When I'm Not Around." In 2017, he seemingly abandoned the alias when he released the single "Born to Be Blonde" under his own name. Furthermore, he ventured into a solo career releasing his debut solo studio album that same year, titled &. In 2019, he put out GARAGEB&, marking his second solo album. He has several acting credits, including one alongside Angelina Jolie Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic While music is now his primary focus, Rutherford got his start in the entertainment industry as a child actor. He appeared in several commercials before landing his first film role in 2002's Life or Something Life That starring Angelina Jolie. He also appeared in the film Bundy that same year. Outside of film, he held a minor role in a season 2 episode of Star Trek: Enterprise. He also has song credits on both The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and The Equalizer soundtracks released in 2014. Finneas Says He Has 'No Desire' to Be More Famous Than He Already Is: 'Seems Like a Huge Drag' He's had a love for fashion since he was very young KYLE GRILLOT/AFP via Getty Rutherford's style is the epitome of a rockstar. In fact, his love of fashion dates back to his youth. "I shopped at Hot Topic when I was really, really young," he told GQ in a 2019 interview. "Like, inappropriately young." He added, "I used to change my clothes five times a day when I was 7 or 8 years old." Prior to being the acclaimed artist that he is now, Rutherford worked at Vans, Journeys, Urban Outfitters and Active skate shop throughout his teen years.