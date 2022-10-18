All About Jesse Rutherford, Billie Eilish's Rumored Love Interest

Jesse Rutherford is the lead singer of the alternative rock band The Neighbourhood, known for their hit single "Sweater Weather"

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach.   Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.   While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 18, 2022 03:06 PM
Jesse Rutherford attends the 2019 GQ Men Of The Year Celebration At The West Hollywood EDITION on December 05, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Get to know Jesse Rutherford.

The 31-year-old musician rocked the music scene when he co-founded the band The Neighbourhood in 2011, but his presence in the entertainment industry dates back even further.

The singer-songwriter is primarily known for his vocals, but he plays the drums and guitar as well. Prior to placing his focus on music, Rutherford also dabbled in acting throughout the early 2000s.

While Rutherford's band The Neighbourhood is currently on hiatus, the creative recently made headlines when he and Billie Eilish were spotted out together at Crossroads Kitchen on Oct. 13 in Los Angeles, California.

Although the status of their relationship has yet to be confirmed, the two sparked dating rumors as they were seen cozying up to each other at the restaurant in photos obtained by TMZ.

Between his acclaimed musical career and his interest in fashion, here's everything to know about Rutherford.

He discovered his love for music in the sixth grade

Singer Jesse Rutherford of the band The Neighbourhood performs on the Mojave stage during week 1, day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2018 in Indio, California.
Scott Dudelson/Getty

Rutherford is a California native born and raised in Newberry Park. He discovered his love for music in music class when he was in sixth grade. Although he started out playing drums, it wasn't until he started singing that things were "taken to the next level."

He's the lead vocalist of the band The Neighbourhood

Musicians Mikey Margott, Brandon Fried, Zach Abels, Jeremy Freedman and Jesse Rutherford of The Neighbourhood attend the 63rd Annual BMI Pop Awards held at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 12, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
JB Lacroix/WireImage

In 2011, Rutherford co-founded the alternative rock band The Neighbourhood and serves as the lead singer. The band consists of guitarists Jeremy Freedman and Zach Abels, bassist Mikey Margott and drummer Brandon Alexander Fried.

The Neighbourhood rose to fame with the release of "Sweater Weather" — the band's hit single that's recently seen a massive resurgence in popularity thanks to TikTok — in addition to their first EP, titled I'm Sorry.

Since signing with Columbia Records in 2013, the band has released a number of albums with chart-topping hits. Rutherford and the band have played numerous shows and festivals including Coachella and Lollapalooza.

In September 2020, The Neighbourhood released its fourth studio album, titled Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones. While they were supposed to go on tour at the beginning of September 2022, Variety confirmed that the band is taking a hiatus.

He has released songs on Soundcloud under the username 'The Factoury'

Singer Jesse Rutherford of The Neighbourhood attends the Nicholas K Fall 2016 fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station on February 11, 2016 in New York City.
Monica Schipper/Getty

In addition to leading The Neighbourhood, Rutherford has released several songs under the alias "The Factoury." He began uploading his tracks to his non-publicized Soundcloud account of the same name in 2016, including "Cell Phone Trap," "U R Wut U Eat" and "When I'm Not Around."

In 2017, he seemingly abandoned the alias when he released the single "Born to Be Blonde" under his own name. Furthermore, he ventured into a solo career releasing his debut solo studio album that same year, titled &. In 2019, he put out GARAGEB&, marking his second solo album.

He has several acting credits, including one alongside Angelina Jolie

Jesse Rutherford attends "&" Jesse Rutherford X Jessie English exhibition opening & VIP preview at Schott NYC on June 16, 2016 in New York City.
Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic

While music is now his primary focus, Rutherford got his start in the entertainment industry as a child actor. He appeared in several commercials before landing his first film role in 2002's Life or Something Life That starring Angelina Jolie. He also appeared in the film Bundy that same year.

Outside of film, he held a minor role in a season 2 episode of Star Trek: Enterprise. He also has song credits on both The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and The Equalizer soundtracks released in 2014.

He's had a love for fashion since he was very young

Jesse Rutherford of The Neighbourhood performs in a leather coat at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 13, 2018. Coachella became one of the world's premier music festivals not only for the A-list performers. The two-weekend party in the California desert has become a major event in its own right for the fashion. While designers have heavily marketed their brands to Coachella, the fans who draw the most notice often do so by embracing their own sartorial flair, driven by a sense of innovation and, among revelers in the searing heat, of inhibition. / AFP PHOTO / Kyle Grillot / TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Shaun TANDON, "From flowers to bondage, a fashion bonanza at Coachella"
KYLE GRILLOT/AFP via Getty

Rutherford's style is the epitome of a rockstar. In fact, his love of fashion dates back to his youth. "I shopped at Hot Topic when I was really, really young," he told GQ in a 2019 interview. "Like, inappropriately young." He added, "I used to change my clothes five times a day when I was 7 or 8 years old."

Prior to being the acclaimed artist that he is now, Rutherford worked at Vans, Journeys, Urban Outfitters and Active skate shop throughout his teen years.

Related Articles
FIREROSE and billy ray cyrus
Who Is Billy Ray Cyrus' Girlfriend? All About Firerose
Ryan Gosling of Dead Man's Bones performs at FYF fest 2010 at Los Angeles State Historic Park on September 4, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
Have You Heard Ryan Gosling's Halloween Album?
Hayley Williams and Taylor York of Paramore pose backstage at 103.5 KISS FMs Jingle Ball 2013
Paramore's Hayley Williams and Taylor York Confirm They're Dating After Two Years of Romance Rumors
Maggie Lindemann Says Women in Pop-Punk Are Equally Talented — 'If Not Better' — Than Male Artists
Maggie Lindemann Says Women in Pop-Punk Are 'Equally' Talented as Male Artists — 'If Not Better'
Louis Cato
Who Is the New Bandleader on 'The Late Show' ? All About Louis Cato
Newton-John_Olivia_016_c_MOA.jpg
A Look Back at Olivia Newton-John's Most Memorable Songs
LILY JAMES, MICHAEL SHUMAN
Who Is Lily James' Boyfriend? All About Michael Shuman
Chad Smith, of Red Hot Chili Peppers, accept the global icon award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center, in Newark, N.J 2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Show, Newark,
Red Hot Chili Peppers Accept Global Icon Award at 2022 VMAs as Chad Smith Dedicates Win to Taylor Hawkins
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson's Full 'X Factor' Audition Sees Simon Cowell Ask Him to Switch Songs: 'So Nervous'
Anitta, J Balvin, Khalid
MTV VMAs Announces Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello, Khalid and Panic! at the Disco as 2022 Performers
olivia rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Thanks Recording Academy While Arranging Her 3 Grammys on a Bookshelf at Home — Watch!
Coldplay's New 'Biutyful' Music Video Features Puppets from Jim Henson's Creature Shop
Coldplay's 'Biutyful' Music Video Stars The Weirdos, an Alien Band from Jim Henson's Creature Shop
G Flip during the 2021 W Awards at Crown Palladium
Who Is G Flip? All About Chrishell Stause's New Love Interest
FINNEAS
Finneas Performs 'Nobody Like U' by Pixar's 'Turning Red' Boy Band 4*Town for the First Time at Coachella 2022
Bob Dylan Life in Photos
Bob Dylan's Life in Photos