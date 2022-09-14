Jesse Powell, R&B Singer and Grammy Nominee, Dead at 51: 'The Best Big Brother Ever,' Says Sister

On Tuesday, R&B singer Jesse Powell's sisters Trina and Tamara Powell shared messages on social media announcing their older brother had died at age 51

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 14, 2022 09:57 AM
Jesse Powell performs at Chess Records Studios in Chicago
Jesse Powell. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

R&B singer and Grammy-nominated musician Jesse Powell died Tuesday at age 51 in his Los Angeles home, his siblings announced.

On Tuesday night, Jesse's sisters — recording artists Trina Powell and Tamara Powell — both shared a message on social media announcing their older brother's death.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell. He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home," reads Tamara's Instagram post. "The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy. Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career."

"We want you all to know that you meant the world to him," concluded the post (which Trina also shared on Facebook), signing off, "The Powell Family."

Jesse's cause of death has not been announced.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tamara shared a second Instagram video early Wednesday of Jesse performing his popular 1999 song "You," which also appears on his self-titled 1996 debut album.

"That voice!" Tamara wrote in the caption. "Aside from being one of the best R&B male vocalists out there, you were the best big brother ever. I loved you so much."

"🥺 I'm thankful that we were so close; a whole mess all the time. 😅🍃💨," she added. "We absolutely adored you "Jet" & our family will not be the same without you."

"You" proved the most popular song of Jesse's career, carrying nearly 13 million lifetime Spotify streams.

Jesse Powell performs at the Hyde Park Hilton hotel in Chicago
Jesse Powell. Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Born Sept. 12, 1971, in Gary, Indiana, Jesse grew up singing with his sisters in local talent shows, according to a biography on AllMusic.

He began working with producer Carl Roland in 1993 and earned a break in the recording industry when record executive Louis Silas, Jr. discovered him at an artist showcase in Los Angeles and signed him to a recording contract, according to AllMusic.

Jesse released four albums between 1996 and 2003, according to AllMusic, and his second, 'Bout It, was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America in 1999.

On July 1, Jesse released a single titled "Addison Walker" on Spotify, an instrumental track that runs just 58 seconds long.

A review of the artist's third album, 2001's JP, notes that he had a four-octave vocal range — rare for singers, according to AllMusic.

Related Articles
R&B Star Tevin Campbell Opens Up About His Life--and Sexuality: 'I've Embraced Me'
R&B Star Tevin Campbell Opens Up About His Life — and Sexuality: 'I've Embraced Me'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Muni Long performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)
Muni Long Says She Hasn't Watched Back Her BET Awards Performance: 'I Don't Want to Ruin It'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Gladys Knight performs during Questlove's "Summer Of Soul" screening & live concert at Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem on June 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Gladys Knight's Life in Photos
Landon Barker holds hands with rumored new girlfriend, TikTok star Charli D'Amelio as they leave Machine Dun Kelly's Madison Square Garden afterparty at Catch Steakhouse in New York.
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker Hold Hands Leaving Afterparty for Machine Gun Kelly's Show
Lionel Richie, U.S. singer-songwriter, during a live concert performance at Wembley Arena, London, England, Great Britain, May 1987.
Lionel Richie's Life in Photos
andrea martin
R&B Singer-Songwriter Andrea Martin Dies at 49: 'Forever a Legend'
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Sarah Dash - LaBelle
Sarah Dash, Singer and Cofounder of R&B Group LaBelle, Dead at 76
Image
Stevie Wonder's Life in Photos
Blue Ivy Carter
Blue Ivy! LeAnn! Britney! The Youngest Artists to Ever Be Nominated for a Grammy Award
emani johnson
R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says
Brandy Norwood in Cinderella
Happy Birthday, Brandy! Iconic Throwback Photos of the Star
James Mtume
James Mtume, Grammy-Winning Songwriter, Dies at 76: 'A Monumental Loss'
Towanda Braxton, Traci Braxton
Towanda Braxton Pays Tribute to Sister Traci Following Her Death at 50: 'My Heart Is Broken'
JP Saxe
JP Saxe Remembers Late Mother on Second Anniversary of 'Hold It Together' : 'Before Everything Changed'
Ashanti
Ashanti to Re-Record Debut Album After Gaining Ownership of Her Masters: 'So Surreal'