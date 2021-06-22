McCartney proposed to Peterson in 2019. The two have been dating since 2012

Jesse McCartney to Marry Fiancée Katie Peterson This Fall: 'My Love for You Roars Like the '20s'

Save the date!

In a sweet Charlie Chaplin/silent film-inspired save-the-date video that pays tribute to how the two met, Jesse McCartney, 34, and his fiancée Katie Peterson, 32, announce that their wedding is coming this fall, PEOPLE can exclusively share.

In the black-and-white video, the two cross paths at a bar (where she's a bartender) before he asks to meet on the beach where he proposes.

"My love for you roars like the 20's! Won't you be mine forever?" a title card reads in true silent film fashion. "Yes! But of course!" reads Kate's reply.

"Meet us in Carmel Valley. Fall 2021," the screen reads before the two join for a sweet kiss.

jesse mccartney save the date Credit: Courtesy Jesse McCartney

The wedding date comes nine years after the two started dating in 2012 and nearly two years since they got engaged.

"At this point, everything feels like it's clicking into place," McCartney tells PEOPLE. "I'm looking forward to a whole new stage."

The couple has spent a lot of close time together during the pandemic as they created silly videos for TikTok titled "The Quarantined Couple."

"We figured while we are going to be in such close quarters together, we might as well make light of it and try to give people a good laugh," he told PEOPLE last year. "We really enjoy being creative, so this was the perfect opportunity to do that organically."

Courtesy Jesse McCartney Credit: Courtesy Jesse McCartney

McCartney is set to release his single "Kiss the World Goodbye" soon as he prepares for an album dropping this fall. He has already released songs "Friends" and "Yours."

A source told PEOPLE then that the couple was dining with friends at CUT by Wolfgang Puck at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Los Angeles on Friday when the singer proposed.