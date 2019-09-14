She Said Yes! Jesse McCartney Is Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Katie Peterson

Jesse McCartney has officially found his “Beautiful Soul” in soon-to-be wife Katie Peterson!

The singer, 32, is engaged to longtime girlfriend and actress, Peterson, after popping the question Friday, PEOPLE confirms.

A source tells PEOPLE that the couple was dining with friends at CUT by Wolfgang Puck at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Los Angeles on Friday when the singer proposed.

“The couple was with a group of friends as McCartney got down on one knee,” the source says. “The whole restaurant fell silent as he asked her to marry him and went into a loud applause and cheered when she said yes!”

The source adds, “Chef Wolfgang Puck himself was also at the restaurant making his rounds when it happened. The couple celebrated with drinks as the night went on.”

The two recently celebrated their anniversary with a day of pampering, as seen on Peterson’s Instagram Story hours before the proposal on Friday.

She posted a video of the couple getting manicures and pedicures, zooming in on McCartney during his hand massage as he playfully stuck out his tongue at his fiancé.

“Anniversary Activities!” she wrote on the post.

After a four-year musical hiatus, the “Leavin'” singer dropped two singles in 2018, “Better With You” and “Wasted,” which put him back on the pop charts.

The singer also embarked on two tours recently, The Better With You Tour and The Resolution Tour which he kicked off in early 2019.