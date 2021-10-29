Inside Jesse McCartney and Katie Peterson's 'Rustic California' Wedding — See All the Photos
Singer-songwriter Jesse McCartney and actress Katie Peterson tied the knot in Carmel, California, on Oct. 23
I do! Singer-songwriter Jesse McCartney and actress Katie Peterson were married in an outdoor ceremony amid towering redwoods at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California.
McCartney and Peterson shared a series of photos from what they called a "very special and emotional and romantic" day with PEOPLE.
McCartney and Peterson, both 34, turned to jeweler Jean Dousset for their wedding bands, as he also designed Peterson's engagement ring.
"It's engraved with a little JK, and there's a little heart in between the J and the K," McCartney revealed.
The couple already had a connection to their venue, as they'd previously visited Carmel for Peterson's birthday.
"It's breathtaking. It's extremely whimsical and like a fairytale, truly," Peterson said. "You're in the middle of the redwoods and these trees are like, 800 years old and they're massive. It's a very special place."
The newlyweds danced to "Lover" by Taylor Swift as their first dance, and later shared a special moment to Eric Clapton's "Wonderful Tonight."
"Whenever we have dance parties, the two of us in the living room, we always dance to 'Lover,'" Peterson said.
To help celebrate their big day, the newlyweds each called on six of their closest friends and family members to stand by their side.
McCartney's brother served as his best man and his sister joined the bridal party, while Peterson's best friend from high school stepped in as maid of honor.
The couple's beloved pup Bailey got in on the fun, serving as flower girl with her own special collar wreath made by their florist, Fionna Floral.
"She's a very curious dog. I'm hoping she makes it down the aisle without stopping to, god forbid, pee [somewhere]," McCartney joked ahead of the ceremony.
Peterson's uncle officiated the wedding — during which the couple exchanged vows they wrote themselves — as the bride said both she and McCartney are "very close" to him.
"Katie's family just has this forever cheerful attitude in life," McCartney said of his new in-laws. "They just immediately accepted me into their home. The values were really there, and I think that was super cool for me to see and was a testament to how and why Katie turned out the way that she did."
Inspired by a Tom Ford runway, the aisle was covered in a bed of white rose petals.
The pair gave their guests dried roses to toss in celebration as they walked down the aisle together.
Though their ceremony was outdoors, McCartney and Peterson held their reception in a large barn with an open front and back.
"It has this very California, indoor-outdoor feel to it," McCartney said. "You just feel like you're kind of taken away, you're in a whole other world with the people that you want to be with."
Guests' sweet tooths were satisfied with a four-tiered cake from Angelina's Bakery.
The dessert featured layers of white cake with lemon mousse and lemon cake with a raspberry mousse.
McCartney popped the question in September 2019 after seven years of dating.
"We just have a good flow. She knows when to push, she knows when to pull, and vice versa," McCartney said of knowing Peterson was the one.
Added Peterson: "We always have each other's back."
The "Beautiful Soul" singer opted for a Brioni tuxedo, cream-colored shirt and mother-of-pearl cuff links.
"It's just such an unbelievable fit and it's really comfortable and when I put it on, I felt like a million bucks," he said.
McCartney serenaded his bride with "Party for Two," a song he wrote for her and first sang the night they were engaged.
"It talks about the things that are special to us and the things that we do just the two of us," he said of the song's lyrics. "I did want to have a love letter for her when the time came, so this was it."
Though Peterson wore a Galia Lahav couture dress for the ceremony and reception, she changed into a high-neck Retrofete gown afterward.
The couple did not do a first look, and McCartney said ahead of the wedding that he was looking forward to seeing his bride for the first time.
"Waiting to watch her come down [the aisle] is going to be pretty special," he said.
