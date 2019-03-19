Jerry Lee Lewis is on the road to recovery.

Nearly three weeks after the legendary musician known as “The Killer” suffered a minor stroke, a representative for Lewis tells PEOPLE that he is officially out of the hospital and has been transferred to a rehabilitation center.

According to Dr. Rohini Bhole, the neurologist who treated Lewis, the 83-year-old musician will likely make a full recovery from the medical emergency.

“Jerry Lee Lewis is expected to fully recover with aggressive and intensive rehab,” Dr. Bhole said in a statement. “From what I have seen thus far, he is heading in the right direction.”

Lewis’ rep Zach Farnum also explained that his upcoming performances in April, May, and June would be cancelled as the singer focuses on his health, but he’s looking forward to returning to the studio and stage soon.

“As such, Jerry Lee Lewis will unfortunately have to cancel his appearances on April 28 at the New Orleans Jazz Festival, May 18 at the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, Tenn. and on June 8 at The Birchmere in Alexandria, Va.,” Farnum said.

“The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer greatly appreciates the prayers and well wishes he’s received from fans all over the world,” he added. “He wants them to know he can’t wait to get back onstage and into the studio to make his Gospel record.”

At the end of last month, Farnum confirmed that Lewis had suffered a minor stroke. Despite the medical emergency, he said that the singer was already on the mend and had his sights set on returning to music.

“He is with his family, recuperating in Memphis and the doctors expect a full recovery,” Farnum said at the time. “The Killer looks forward to getting back into the studio soon to record a Gospel record and on the road performing live for his fans.”

“His family requests privacy at this time. Well wishes and prayers are greatly appreciated,” he added.

Lewis has spent the last year performing around the country, with his most recent appearance occurring on Feb. 16 in Greenville, South Carolina, according to his website.

The rock pioneer first set the charts ablaze in 1957 with twin dynamos “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going On,” and more than 60 years later, he’s still pounding the keys before packed houses across the country.

Though Lewis has scaled back his demanding performance schedule in recent years, the musician previously revealed that it’s the energy of the crowds that he thrives on during his shows — and also what keeps him going all this time.

“It depends on the crowd. I feel the crowd out on the first song. I want to look into their eyes and see the emotion,” he told PEOPLE of what goes through his mind while on stage, ahead of being honored by Music City in 2017.

“Sometimes the commotion, too! It always works out good either way; I give them what they want. I just love music. I’m a musical person. I live for my music,” he continued.

“When I cut sessions, I go home to my little small studio, I put my records on and I play them day in and day out,” Lewis added. “I listen to my music because it’s soothing and I love it. It’s good.”

“…You just can’t beat rock ‘n’ roll,” Lewis said.