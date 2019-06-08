Image zoom Scott Dudelson/Getty

Jerry Lee Lewis is on the mend.

Three months after suffering a stroke, the 83-year-old legendary musician, best known as “The Killer,” continues to recover at his Tennessee home.

“Jerry Lee Lewis is back home after a successful stay at a rehabilitation center following a stroke earlier this year,” a rep for the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer tells PEOPLE in a statement.

“He is right on track to be back on stage soon and will be heading into the studio in the next couple of months to record a Gospel record. The Killer wants to express his continued appreciation to his fans across the world for their continued thoughts and prayers,” the statement continued.

BREAKING: JERRY LEE LEWIS is “homeward bound!” After recovering from a stroke, Mr. Jerry Lee is now headed home!!! 📷: Ms. Judith pic.twitter.com/VIonocFbq6 — SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) June 8, 2019

On March 1, Lewis suffered a stroke and was transferred to a rehabilitation center shortly after, according to his rep.

The singer, who is among the great classic rock artists as Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Buddy Holly, the Everly Brothers and Elvis Presley, had spent the last year performing around the country, with his most recent appearance occurring on Feb. 16 in Greenville, South Carolina, according to his website.

His scheduled performances in April, May, and June were canceled so Lewis could focus on his health.

The rock pioneer first set the charts ablaze in 1957 with twin dynamos “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going On,” and more than 60 years later, he continues to entertain for packed houses across the country.

Though Lewis has scaled back his demanding performance schedule in recent years, the musician previously revealed that it’s the energy of the crowds that he thrives on during his shows — and also what keeps him going all this time.

“It depends on the crowd. I feel the crowd out on the first song. I want to look into their eyes and see the emotion,” he told PEOPLE of what goes through his mind while on stage, ahead of being honored by Music City in 2017.

“I listen to my music because it’s soothing and I love it. It’s good. … You just can’t beat rock ‘n’ roll,” Lewis added.