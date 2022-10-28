Jerry Lee Lewis Dead: Dennis Quaid, Ringo Starr, Elton John and More Remember Late Rocker

Lewis died on Friday morning at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi

By
Published on October 28, 2022 08:15 PM

Celebrities are mourning the loss of rock n' roll legend and controversial musician Jerry Lee Lewis.

Known as The Killer, Lewis died at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, on Friday, with his wife, Judith Brown Lewis, by his side. According to a press release confirming his death, he told her in his final days that he was not afraid to die.

"He is ready to leave," Brown Lewis had said just before his death. "He said he was ready to be with Jesus.

Since the news broke, stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to Lewis.

Rock and roller Ringo Starr shared a tribute on Twitter, writing, "God bless Jerry lee Lewis peace and love to all his family Ringo."

Kid Rock wrote that he will, "FOREVER cherish my time with Jerry Lee on and off the stage."

He continued, "No question one of the best to ever do it and one of the godfathers and architects of rock n roll. Your music will always live through me, and the rest of the world! Rest in peace and Rock on Killer!! -Kid Rock"

Meanwhile, Dennis Quaid — who played Lewis in the 1989 film Great Balls of Fire! — said he will miss him.

"Jerry Lee was a Christian, an American icon and the greatest piano player in the world. People will be listening to 'Great Balls of Fire' and 'Whole Lot of Shakin'' 500 years from now," he wrote on Instagram. "I will miss him. God bless you Jerry Lee."

The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood shared a pair of photos with Lewis on Twitter and wrote, "R.I.P. JLL the KILLER-What a man."

Elton John paid tribute by thanking him for his "trailblazing inspiration."

"Without Jerry Lee Lewis, I wouldn't have become who I am today. He was groundbreaking and exciting, and he pulverized the piano," he wrote on Twitter. "A brilliant singer too. Thank you for your trailblazing inspiration and all the rock 'n' roll memories. #RIP."

Keith Richards shared a vintage video of Lewis and wrote, "'Goodbye to the Killer' RIP Keith From the 1983 Salute to Jerry Lee Lewis."

John Fogerty shared a tribute video of the musician with vintage photos and clips. "Sad to hear of the passing of Jerry Lee Lewis," the musician wrote on Twitter. "Love his music and I was hugely influenced by his records and live performances which were always full of fire and inspiration! No one could touch him! God Bless you, Jerry Lee."

Brian Wilson kept his tribute short and sweet: "Love & Mercy to Jerry Lee Lewis."

Toby Keith wrote that it was "an honor" to be "his friend."

He continued, "His passing closes out an explosive era of American music. Last man standing baby!!! -T"

For Travis Tritt, Lewis was someone that inspired his music.

"I'm extremely saddened to hear that Jerry Lee Lewis has passed. While I admired his rock & roll records, I really loved and was heavily influenced by his country records when I was a kid," he wrote on Twitter. "One of the most unique and soulful voices that country music has ever known. #RIPJerryLee"

The Doors shared a tribute to the musician and wrote that they were also heavily influenced by Lewis.

"The world has lost another musical icon today," the tribute read. "Rest in Peace Jerry Lee Lewis, a pioneer of early rock n' roll, and one of the most influential artists of the 20th century."

Marie Osmond paid tribute to her "friend" on Twitter.

"He was Country and Rock-and-roll!!! Jerry Lee Lewis, a pioneer in the birth of rock, was an iconic legend. It was an honor to know you!"

For Tim McGraw, Lewis was "one of the best": "He was anything but a 'Mean Old Man.' Honored to have gotten the chance to record with Jerry Lee Lewis. One of the best!! #RIPJerryLeeLewis"

