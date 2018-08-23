Music Executive and Scott Disick's Friend Jeremy Geffen Dead at 40 from Suspected Overdose

Music executive Jeremy Geffen died Wednesday following a suspected overdose at the age of 40, according to The Blast.

The Creative Rights Group CEO was the son of Jo-Ann Geffen, also a music executive who has managed the Commodores, Chaka Khan, David Cassidy and more. He was not related to producer David Geffen.

After working in the mail room at talent agency William Morris, Geffen rose through the ranks at Wright Entertainment Group and Lindsay Scott Management, working with artists including Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Smokey Robinson, Puff Daddy and more.

The Blast reports that emergency crews were called to Geffen’s Beverly Hills home at 5 a.m. after he was found by a friend in his bedroom. Geffen was pronounced dead at 5:41 a.m. of a possible overdose, adds the outlet.

Geffen was also reportedly close friends with Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick and previously helped organize a trip to Costa Rica for him to seek treatment for substance abuse.