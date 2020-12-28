Jeremih Wears Hospital ID Bracelet Amid COVID Recovery as 'Reminder of What I've Been Through'

"At the same time, these types of bands [are] hard to take off too," the singer jokingly added

After recovering from a severe, weeks-long case of COVID-19, Jeremih continues to share updates regarding his health.

During his first sit-down interview since he was released from hospitalization, the singer/rapper, 33, opened up to radio host Kendra G of 107.5 WGCI about his life post-coronavirus. When asked if he plans to receive the new COVID-19 vaccine once it's available to him, Jeremih said he is currently opting out because he is still taking medication to assist in his recovery.

"I'm not sure yet. Right now, I'm good," he told the radio host. "I'm still taking shots from the hospital. So, I'm good for my shots right now."

The "Oui" hitmaker also explained his decision to continue wearing his hospital ID bracelet, despite being released earlier this month. "[It's] just a reminder of what I've been through," Jeremih (né Jeremy Felton) said. "At the same time, these types of bands [are] hard to take off too," he jokingly added.

The singer went on to share what he feels his band represents: "After a couple of days, I just be looking at it … I just want to remind myself what I've been through. Sometimes, [I look at it] to remind myself [of] my purpose here on this earth. While [hospitalized] in there, I was unsure whether I was still going to be able to walk on this earth."

Nearly two weeks after his release, the R&B star called in to Sway's Universe and spoke to host Sway Calloway, 49, about what he experienced during his health battle. "I had a tube down my throat for about a week and a half," he revealed on the radio show. "I was really in a dream. I woke up two times. All I remember seeing is a white light."

"All my organs became inflamed," he further detailed. "My heart started beating irregularly, my kidneys went out [and] my liver started to go bad. Mind you, I didn't know what was going on at the time. I was out."

Jeremih also explained that after he was stabilized, he "had to learn how to walk again, eat [and] all that stuff. He also said that prior to testing positive for COVID-9, he had never been admitted to a hospital. Still, Jeremih said he has found the silver lining of his experience. "I look at it as kind of somewhat of a blessing now, as crazy as it might sound," he told Calloway. "I needed to sit down."

Immediately after his hospital release, the Grammy-nominated artist made a statement, obtained by TMZ and ABC Chicago. He said: "First and foremost I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful. I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude. A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy for their love and support. I'm getting stronger everyday [sic], and look forward to spending time with my sons. I would also like to thank all my fans, and people all over the world who have prayed for me."

On Dec. 9, Jeremih posted the first photo following his recovery on Instagram and Twitter. He captioned his before and after photo set, "THANK GOD IM STILL HERE , THANK Y'ALL FOR THE 🙏🏾 UP #imbackkkk." The pop star received tremendous support from famous pals and fans alike.

His nearly month-long health battle began in November, when he was admitted in the intensive care unit at the facility of Northwestern Hospital. "J was just pulled off the ventilator," his agent said in a statement to Variety. "He's still in ICU in critical condition. Please keep him in your prayers."

At the time, several stars shared messages of support for Jeremih on social media.

"Pray for my boy @jeremih he's not doing good this covid s— is real 🙏🏿 he's in ICU in Chicago," 50 Cent wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair. The Power producer added in another post soon after, "Thank you for 🙏🏿 for my boy Jeremih he is responsive today, doing a little better."