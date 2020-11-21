Jeremih Transferred Out of ICU amid COVID-19 Recovery: 'The True Healing Begins,' Family Says

"Thank you all for your prayers and wishes," Jeremih’s family said in a statement

Jeremih appears to be on the mend after battling a case of the novel coronavirus.

The 33-year-old singer, whose real name is Jeremy Felton, has been transferred out of the intensive care unit and is on the road to recovery, one week after news broke that he was hospitalized and put on a ventilator, according to a Saturday report from TMZ.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

His family confirmed the news, telling TMZ and Entertainment Tonight in a statement, "Jeremih has been transferred out of ICU. He will spend the rest of his recovery time in a regular hospital room. The true healing begins. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes."

A rep for Jeremih did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Image zoom Jeremih | Credit: Michael Hickey/Getty

The last update on the singer's condition was shared on Thursday when his agent shared that was he was taken off the ventilator, but his condition was still considered to be critical and he remained in the ICU.

"J was just pulled off the ventilator," his agent said in a statement to Variety. "He’s still in ICU in critical condition. Please keep him in your prayers."

Jeremih's hospitalization was first reported by TMZ last Saturday on Nov. 14 when a number of stars and fellow artists shared messages of support for him on social media.

"Pray for my boy @jeremih he's not doing good this covid s— is real 🙏🏿 he’s in ICU in Chicago," 50 Cent wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair, who have collaborated on several occasions over the years. The rapper later added in another post, "Thank you for 🙏🏿 for my boy Jeremih he is responsive today, doing a little better."

RELATED: Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Hitmaka also asked for prayers on Instagram and indicated that he spoke to Jeremih's mother, writing in his post, "I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih this message is posted with his mothers blessings❤️."

Meanwhile, Chance the Rapper wrote on Twitter, "Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he's ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him."

"Prayers up, praying for your strength @Jeremih," Big Sean said in a tweet, while Meek Mill wrote, "Prayers up to jerimah [sic] and his family."

"Keeping Jeremih in my prayers," Toni Braxton wrote in a separate message.