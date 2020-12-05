Jeremih Released from Hospital Following Weeks-Long COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Getting Stronger'

Jeremih was hospitalized last month and placed on a ventilator while seeking treatment for COVID-19

Jeremih has been released from the hospital after enduring a harrowing case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The singer, 33, left Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago on Friday with his mother by his side after being hospitalized for nearly a month with the virus, according to TMZ and ABC Chicago.

Following his release, the R&B artist thanked his team of healthcare workers, his family, and friends for helping him through the scary experience.

"First and foremost I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful. I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude," he said in a statement, obtained by TMZ and ABC Chicago. "A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 cents [sic], and Diddy for their love and support."

Jeremih added, "I'm getting stronger everyday [sic], and look forward to spending time with my sons. I would also like to thank all my fans, and people all over the world who have prayed for me."

A representative for Jeremih did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Thursday, Chance The Rapper shared in a series of tweets that Jeremih was scheduled to be released from the hospital this week after speaking to him "for the first time in almost a month."

The rapper also showed his appreciation for frontline workers who cared for Jeremih during his hospitalization, writing in another tweet, "Thank you to the medical staff at northwestern and thank you to everyone who held him up in prayer even when it seemed so grim. We are a testimony."

News of Jeremih's hospitalization first broke in November when TMZ reported that he had been placed on a ventilator while seeking treatment for COVID-19. At the time, a number of stars — including Chance — shared messages of support for the musical artist on social media.

"Pray for my boy @jeremih he's not doing good this covid s— is real 🙏🏿 he’s in ICU in Chicago," 50 Cent wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair, who have collaborated on several occasions over the years. The rapper later added in another post, "Thank you for 🙏🏿 for my boy Jeremih he is responsive today, doing a little better."

"Prayers up, praying for your strength @Jeremih," Big Sean said in a tweet, while Meek Mill wrote, "Prayers up to jerimah [sic] and his family."

On Nov. 19, Jeremih's agent told Variety in a statement that he was taken off the ventilator, but his condition was still considered to be critical and he remained in the ICU.

Jeremih's family confirmed on Nov. 21 that the star, whose real name is Jeremy Felton, was transferred out of the ICU.

"He will spend the rest of his recovery time in a regular hospital room," his family told TMZ and Entertainment Tonight in a statement. "The true healing begins. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes."

Jeremih rose to fame in 2009 following the release of his debut single "Birthday Sex," which peaked at No. 4 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The hit song became the lead single from his first studio album, Jeremih.

His most recent project, released in August 2018, was an 11-track album with Ty Dolla Sign titled MihTy.