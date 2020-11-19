News of Jeremih's hospitalization broke on Saturday, sparking numerous messages of support for the singer on social media

Jeremih 'Pulled Off the Ventilator' amid Hospitalization for COVID-19, Still in 'Critical Condition'

Jeremih continues to remain in the intensive care unit amid his hospitalization for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Thursday, the 33-year-old singer's agent shared that Jeremih — whose real name is Jeremy Felton — was taken off the ventilator, but his condition is still considered to be critical.

"J was just pulled off the ventilator," his agent said in a statement to Variety. "He’s still in ICU in critical condition. Please keep him in your prayers."

A representative for Jeremih did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

News of Jeremih's hospitalization broke on Saturday when TMZ reported that he had been placed on a ventilator while seeking treatment for COVID-19.

At the time, a number of stars shared messages of support for the musical artist on social media.

"Pray for my boy @jeremih he's not doing good this covid s— is real 🙏🏿 he’s in ICU in Chicago," 50 Cent wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair, who have collaborated on several occasions over the years. The rapper later added in another post, "Thank you for 🙏🏿 for my boy Jeremih he is responsive today, doing a little better."

Hitmaka also asked for prayers on Instagram and indicated that he spoke to Jeremih's mother, writing in his post, "I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih this message is posted with his mothers blessings❤️."

Meanwhile, Chance the Rapper wrote on Twitter, "Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he's ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him."

"Prayers up, praying for your strength @Jeremih," Big Sean said in a tweet, while Meek Mill wrote, "Prayers up to jerimah [sic] and his family."

"Keeping Jeremih in my prayers," Toni Braxton wrote in a separate message.

Jeremih shot to stardom in 2009 following the release of his debut single "Birthday Sex," which peaked at No. 4 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The hit song became the lead single from his first studio album, Jeremih.

In 2010, he released his second studio album, All About You, led by the hit single "Down on Me." His third studio album, Late Nights, was released in 2015.

Jeremih's most recent project, released in August 2018, was an 11-track album with Ty Dolla Sign titled MihTy.