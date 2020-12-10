"THANK YA’LL FOR THE UP #imbackkkk," Jeremih captioned his post with a before-and-after of his recovery

Jeremih Posts First Photos Since Near-Fatal COVID Battle: 'Thank God I’m Still Here'

Jeremih is grateful to be alive following his life-threatening battle with COVID-19.

In his first post since his monthlong hospitalization, the hitmaker, 33, shared some heartfelt words after enduring a difficult case with the coronavirus, which required him to be placed on a ventilator in the ICU, according to TMZ.

"THANK GOD IM STILL HERE , THANK YA’LL FOR THE 🙏🏾 UP #imbackkkk," Jeremih wrote in his Instagram post, which featured before-and-after photos from his time in the hospital to his recovery.

"To God be the Glory 🙌🏼🙏🏼❤️," one person wrote. "I Been praying for you 🙏🏽🙏🏽," commented another."

His loved one chimed in, "God is good Cuzzo! So happy to see ur doing well."

"I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW," Chance tweeted last week. "I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH."

"HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW," Chance continued. "WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME."

After rap star 50 Cent announced the R&B singer's diagnosis last month, Chance tweeted a call-to-action, requesting that his followers pray for Jeremih.

"Please, if you can, take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now," Chance tweeted in mid-November. "I believe in the healing power of Jesus, so if you can, for me, please, please say a prayer over him."

Fans and famous pals alike — including Meek Mill, Big Sean and Toni Braxton — quickly shared their support on the social media platform and assured that they would keep the "Planez" star in their prayers.

