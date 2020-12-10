Jeremih Posts First Photos Since Near-Fatal COVID Battle: 'Thank God I’m Still Here'
"THANK YA’LL FOR THE UP #imbackkkk," Jeremih captioned his post with a before-and-after of his recovery
In his first post since his monthlong hospitalization, the hitmaker, 33, shared some heartfelt words after enduring a difficult case with the coronavirus, which required him to be placed on a ventilator in the ICU, according to TMZ.
"THANK GOD IM STILL HERE , THANK YA’LL FOR THE 🙏🏾 UP #imbackkkk," Jeremih wrote in his Instagram post, which featured before-and-after photos from his time in the hospital to his recovery.
"To God be the Glory 🙌🏼🙏🏼❤️," one person wrote. "I Been praying for you 🙏🏽🙏🏽," commented another."
His loved one chimed in, "God is good Cuzzo! So happy to see ur doing well."
Fellow star Chance The Rapper — who has been updating the public about Jeremih's health — liked the photo.
"I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW," Chance tweeted last week. "I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH."
"HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW," Chance continued. "WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME."
After rap star 50 Cent announced the R&B singer's diagnosis last month, Chance tweeted a call-to-action, requesting that his followers pray for Jeremih.
"Please, if you can, take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now," Chance tweeted in mid-November. "I believe in the healing power of Jesus, so if you can, for me, please, please say a prayer over him."
Fans and famous pals alike — including Meek Mill, Big Sean and Toni Braxton — quickly shared their support on the social media platform and assured that they would keep the "Planez" star in their prayers.
