Jenny McCarthy Decorates Home as Valentine's Day Surprise for Donnie Wahlberg: 'She Got Me!'

The couple — who have renewed their vows each year — got married in August 2014

By
Published on February 14, 2023 05:40 PM
Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg attend Variety's 3rd Annual Salute To Service at Cipriani 25 Broadway on November 06, 2019 in New York City.
Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty

Donnie Wahlberg got a sweet Valentine's Day surprise from wife Jenny McCarthy.

On Tuesday, the actor and New Kids on the Block member gave fans an inside look at his Valentine's Day with McCarthy on social media.

In a video shared on his Instagram Stories, Wahlberg, 53, happily panned through what appears to be the living room of his New Jersey apartment — where he stays while filming his hit CBS drama Blue Bloods —which was covered in red decorations and balloons.

"She got me again!" he wrote over the sweet video, tagging McCarthy, 50. "Love you my forever Valentine!"

He also shared a video of McCarthy holding what appears to be a balloon bouquet reading "happy vday," which he seemingly surprised her with.

Donnie Wahlberg Surprised with Apartment Decorations on VDAY from Jenny McCarthy
Donnie Wahlberg Instagram. Donnie Whalberg/Instagram

Meanwhile, McCarthy posted a tribute to McCarthy on her Instagram Stories with a photo of the couple dancing at their wedding.

"Happy Valentine's Day to my one and only. You are the love and light of my life," she wrote.

Earlier this month, the couple shared the sweet story behind their wedding dance with PEOPLE.

The couple, who had been privately dating for about a month in the summer of 2013, was attending a celebrity Dancing with the Stars event at the historic Hotel Baker in St. Charles, Illinois near McCarthy's hometown. As part of the evening, the organizers asked the pair to choose a song for their first spotlight dance together.

It was a "pretty immediate decision," she said, because they both picked one with deep sentimental meaning to them: "Edelweiss" from The Sound of Music.

"It was the most romantic thing because as we were dancing, people in the balcony started singing along to 'Edelweiss' just like they did in The Sound of Music," the Masked Singer judge exclusively told PEOPLE. "It felt dreamlike, like we were in a movie."

"Early on when Jenny and I started dating, I don't know how it came up but I told her I had never seen The Sound of Music. She couldn't believe it and was, like, 'So you don't know the song 'Edelweiss?' She played it for me that night," Wahlberg said. "We were really falling in love. We just had the most romantic evening, talking and getting to know each other, and we were listening to that song."

RELATED VIDEO: Jenny McCarthy Surprises Husband Donnie Wahlberg with a Bedroom Makeover — See the Before and After!

"It was an important moment to us, and it had such a special place in our relationship," he added. "We never had the conversation but it just became our song."

While the couple has "dozens and dozens" of special memories from their August 2014 nuptials — they said their first dance is one they'll always cherish as their favorite moment.

"It was ethereal. I saw no one and heard no one because I was locked in his eyes," McCarthy said. "It was like a confirmation that we were exactly where we were supposed to be. It was confirmation that, 'This is the love of my life. This is the one.'"

The pair, who have renewed their vows every year since their wedding, feels like they've "been surrounded by love," according to McCarthy, ever since they took their relationship public.

"When we danced together for the first time at that charity event, it felt like the room was rooting for us," Wahlberg said. "It didn't feel like there was anything but hope, support and love around us."

Related Articles
Paul Cattermole, Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Tina Barrett and Bradley McIntosh of S Club 7 attend the announcement of their "S Club 7 Reunited" reunion tour at Soho Hotel on February 14, 2023 in London, England.
S Club 7 to Reunite for 25th Anniversary UK Tour: 'We're Just So Excited'
Emei
Meet Emei: 'That Girl' Making a Name for Herself in the Music Industry
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Taylor Swift Is the World's Highest-Paid Female Entertainer with $92 Million Earned in 2022
Destiny's Child Performed at Walmart and Lizzo was at the Show
Lizzo Finally Got to Tell All of Destiny's Child She Saw Them Perform at a Local Walmart
Lana Del Rey arrives at the Womens's Guild Cedars-Sinai Disco Ball honoring Jamie Lee Curtis
Lana Del Rey Says Her New Album Cover Was Originally a Nude Photo: 'I Got Nervous'
Jenny McCarthy and Evan Asher
Jenny McCarthy's Son Evan Writes and Records His First Song with the Help of His Whole Family
Shakira Sings to SZA's 'Kill Bill' in Cheeky Valentine's Day Video
Shakira Lip Syncs to SZA's Revenge-Focused 'Kill Bill' in Pointed Valentine's Day Video
Selena Gomez attends Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch; Hailey Bieber attends OBB Medias Grand Opening of OBB Studios
Selena Gomez Brushes Off TikTok Claiming Hailey Bieber Shaded Her: 'Don't Let These Things Get Me Down'
Lorde attends the Prada show during Milan Fashion Spring/Summer 2023 on September 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy.
Lorde Says She's Trying to 'Move as Quickly' as She Can on Fourth Album: 'Super Exciting'
Brooke Candy Premieres 'Juicy Fruit'
Brooke Candy on Her 10-Year Career and Hoping to Make Fans 'Smile' with Cheeky 'Juicy Fruit' Video
MARIO https://www.dropbox.com/s/p6t9mkiaa678hg8/IMG_7873.png?dl=0 PC: Virisa Yong
Mario Talks Friendship with Ty Dolla $ign and 'On and Off' Relationships to Mark New Single Release
Newlyweds Elvis and Priscilla Presley, who met while Elvis was in the Army, prepare to board their private jet following their wedding at the Aladdin Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
Elvis Presley's Private Jet Sells at Auction After Being Parked in the Desert for Nearly 40 Years
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 30: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally retouched) Eminem a.k.a. Marshall Bruce Mathers III attends a ceremony honoring Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images); Eminem stunt double (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)
Eminem's Former Stunt Double Ryan Shepard Dead at 40 After Being Hit by Truck While Crossing Street
Megan Fox, MGK and Sophie Lloyd
Who Is Sophie Lloyd? Megan Fox Joked About Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist amid Split Rumors
Rita Ora Taika Waititi
Rita Ora Says She's Not Taking Husband Taika Waititi's Last Name After Getting Married
Post Malone attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Post Malone Denied Entry to an Australian Bar Because of His Tattoos: 'Never Experienced' This