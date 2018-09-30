Jennifer Lopez Surpasses $100 Million in Ticket Sales as She Wraps Star-Studded Vegas Residency

Just call her the queen of Las Vegas.

On Saturday night, Jennifer Lopez, 49, wrapped her smash All I Have residency show at Planet Hollywood — and as usual, the superstar’s audience was packed with famous faces.

Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa, Anthony Anderson, Ashley Graham, Tiffany Haddish, Diddy and more were all in attendance at Lopez’s emotional final show. According to a press release, the entertainer’s gross ticket sales topped more than $100 million during the 3-year-long run.

Since they began dating, Lopez’s boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 43, and his daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10, have consistently attended her shows. The retired athlete-turned-entrepreneur and his children were also in the audience Saturday night and celebrated her latest accomplishment at a star-studded after party.

LL Cool J and Jennifer Lopez Ethan Miller/Getty

Diddy, Lopez and Rodriguez Ethan Miller/Getty

Immediately following the show, the Bryants and Anderson toasted Lopez backstage in her dressing room before everyone headed to the post-show bash at Mr. Chow.

Graham, Gayle King and Vanessa Hudgens hit the dance floor and were later joined by Haddish, who had a dance-off with Ben Baller, Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai.

Ja Rule and LL Cool J — who surprised fans on stage during Lopez’s show — also partied well into the night. The superstar’s ex and close friend Diddy sipped on Ciroc while hanging out with Evan Ross and Anderson, and the rapper congratulated Lopez and posed for photos with her and Rodriguez on his way out.

Lopez’s longtime manager Benny Medina also gave a heartfelt speech and presented Lopez with a tiered, sparkling vanilla, chocolate and red velvet cake. According to an onlooker, Lopez and Rodriguez “grabbed a dance in front of the cake and stole a bite of frosting before it was cut.”

Guests sipped on vodka, bourbon, gin or tequila cocktails named after Lopez’s biggest hits, including “Dance Again,” “I’m Real,” “All I Have” and “Dinero.”

Over the last three years, more than 200 stars — including Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian West, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez and Gwen Stefani — have flocked to see Lopez perform in Sin City.

After she kicked off the residency in January of 2016, Lopez — who often spoke lovingly about her 10-year-old twins Max and Emme during a quiet moment mid-show — opened up to PEOPLE about the 90-minute spectacle, which included 10 costume changes, hover boards and show-stopping choreography.

While performing her usual cover of “I Hope You Dance” during her final show, Lopez became emotional when her dancers surprised her by bringing her children onto the stage.

Held at the AXIS Theater in Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Lopez featured hits from across her music career and even surprised fans with appearances by Pitbull and Ne-Yo.

“It was spectacular,” she told PEOPLE in 2016. “We wanted to create a really unique show that was really unique to Vegas that only I could do, and I really felt like we did that.”