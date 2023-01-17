Jennifer Lopez Says She Was Originally in Madonna and Britney Spears' Infamous 2003 VMA Performance

Remember Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera's infamous onstage kisses with Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards?

Jennifer Lopez was originally slated to perform alongside — and likely kiss — Madonna at the award show rather than Aguilera, the "Jenny from the Block" singer told E! News during a recent interview alongside Josh Duhamel to promote their upcoming film, Shotgun Wedding.

"I was filming a movie in Canada, and we had met – me, her and Britney — to do it at her home, and then I just couldn't get off the film," Lopez, 53, told the outlet. "So, we couldn't do it."

"They got Christina Aguilera, I think, to do it, and I didn't wind up doing it," continued the Marry Me actress before expressing her admiration for the Queen of Pop, 64. "I love Madonna. I'm a huge fan. I always have been."

At the 2003 VMAs, Madonna opened the show alongside Spears, 41, and Aguilera, 42, with a medley of "Like a Virgin," "Hollywood" and "Work It" with special guest Missy Elliott.

Before launching into the final song, the legendary musician leaned in for a kiss with each of the then-budding pop princesses. Aguilera's kiss with Madge, however, is often overlooked, as MTV quickly cut to Justin Timberlake in order to catch his reaction to ex-girlfriend Spears' kiss with the "Like a Prayer" singer.

Of their VMAs open-mouthed kiss, Spears told CNN back in 2003, "I didn't know it was going to be that long and everything," adding, "I've never kissed a woman before."

At that time, she didn't think she'd do it again. "No, I would not do it," she reportedly said before clarifying, "Maybe with Madonna."

Britney Spears and Madonna. KMazur/WireImage

Last year, however, the "Me Against the Music" collaborators recreated the iconic VMAs kiss at Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari for a photo shared on social media.

In 2020, Aguilera opened up about the famous pop culture moment during a conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe on Thursday. While the lip-lock made headlines at the time, Aguilera said she "never thought anything of it."

"Shock value gets more and more extreme or whatever. But honestly, at the time, yeah, I never thought anything of it," she said. "It was like, 'OK, it's two girls kissing.'"

"It wasn't shocking back then. It's not shocking now, to me. But it's so many things," she continued.

Madonna (L) and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In 2018, Aguilera spoke about the performance and how the press focused more on the kiss between Spears and Madonna, telling SiriusXM's Radio Andy in 2018 that the media attention "was weird."

"And you know why they cut it? They cut away to get Justin's reaction," she said. "I saw the newspaper the next day and it was like, 'Oh — well I guess I got left out of that one.'"

However, Aguilera said she didn't mind the oversight.

"I mean everything happened so quickly back then and everything was in a whirlwind," she explained. "But I had my own performance that night. It was 'Fighter' and it was with Dave Navarro. It was a kickass performance. So I was okay with that."