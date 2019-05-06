Jennifer Lopez Wants to 'Grow Old' with Alex Rodriguez: 'I Always Planned to Get Married Again'

Jennifer Lopez knew she would remarry — and she’s grateful that her future husband is Alex Rodriguez!

Speaking with Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, the singer, 49, revealed that she “always planned to get married again” but her fiancé’s proposal in March with a 16-carat diamond ring was a “shock” even though they had talked about spending the rest of their lives together.

“I want to spend my life with somebody,” Lopez said of wanting to get married for the fourth time. “I want to grow old with somebody. I think that’s the goal, right? To find a partner to kind of walk through this crazy thing with right?”

The mother of two even joked: “Trust me, I tried before.”

Lopez and Rodriguez, who was also in New York to support his fiancée, announced their engagement nearly seven weeks after the couple celebrated their two-year anniversary.

“We just complement each other,” she said of the former MLB star. “He’s super supportive. He allows me to be who I am. I want him to shine in the greatest way possible and to be his best self. And we just help each other be better people, in a way.”

The two-time Grammy nominee share 11-year-old twins, daughter Emme Maribel and son Maximilian “Max” David, with ex Marc Anthony and Rodriguez is a dad to daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

“We love our families. We’re very similar as well. We grew up the same. We kinda both got in the public eye very young. We both had kind of our hard moments in the public eye, but at the same time, we keep coming back. We both have that thing too,” Lopez told Guthrie.

“We both have a lot of respect and admiration for each other. And he helps me. He helps me where I’m weak and I help him where he’s weak and he makes me stronger and that’s what it is,” the superstar added.

And Lopez also raved about Rodriguez’s humor as well as his affinity for snapping photos with fans affectionately calling him her Instagram boyfriend.

“He is the funniest. I think people don’t know that about him because they always thought he was so serious when he was a player. But they’re starting to learn that now because of Instagram. He’s like the dad with the camera,” she said. “I mean, he’s just, like, taking pictures of everything, videos of everything and posting it before we approve! Even the kids, they’re like, ‘Dad! Dad! Stop! Please. You’re killing us right now.’ “

While she has insisted that wedding planning has yet to start, Lopez will next kick off her summer with the It’s My Party: The Live Celebration tour that will take her to 24 cities across North America, kicking off in Phoenix on June 7 and ending on July 26 in Miami, two days after her 50th birthday on July 24.