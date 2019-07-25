Jennifer Lopez Shares Video from Miami Party for Her 50th: 'A Lil Bday Turn Up'

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 50th birthday in style.

On Wednesday night, the pop star marked her milestone birthday with an epic blowout bash at Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s sprawling estate on Star Island in Miami, alongside her fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Early Thursday morning, Lopez shared a video from the celebrations, captioning the clip, “a lil bday turn up.”

The footage was originally shared on Rodriguez’s account, who wrote, “TONIGHT was a Jenny from the Block party, and we took it from the Bronx all the way to the 305!!!”

In the clip, Lopez and Rodriguez can be seen getting down to “All The Way Up” amid a crowd of people and flashing lights. The video ends by implying that more footage from the night will eventually be posted to Rodriguez’s YouTube channel.

The former baseball pro, 43, also shared photos and videos from the party to his Instagram Story — showing off Lopez’s huge tiered cake, a fireworks display, and his daughter Ella, 11, posing on a swing.

Lopez wore a sexy, metallic cut-out dress with a high slit along the leg for the festivities, adding a high ponytail and large hoop earrings. Meanwhile, Rodriguez — who gifted her a red Porsche for her milestone celebration — wore a dapper black suit and tie.

Décor included giant gold balls on the outskirts of the property, and tents were added outside to shield partygoers from the elements. At the party, DJ Cassidy — who previously deejayed at Lopez’s 40th birthday party — and DJ Don Hot spun tunes until the early hours of the morning.

Helping her celebrate at the Estefans’ home were fellow musicians DJ Khaled and Ashanti, who both jumped on the mic during the glamorous event.

Rapper Fat Joe also joined in on the festivities, as well as his wife Lorena Cartagena.

Lopez is currently on her “It’s My Party” tour, which kicked off in Los Angeles in June in honor of her birthday and will end with three final performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night in Miami.

The night also included special performances from some people very close to the superstar — her twins!

Maximillian and Emme, 11 (who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony) serenaded their mom with a birthday rap and a song. Both kids, as well as Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella (who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Rodriguez) — have frequently made appearances both on stage and in the audience of Lopez’s “It’s My Party” tour performances.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rodriguez posted a sweet video montage for Lopez on Instagram for her birthday.

“Hi baby girl, just want to wish you a happy birthday,” the former Yankees star said in the video. “I cannot believe this, baby girl. Since we’ve been together you have made me feel like every day is my birthday.”

“Thank you for your passion, and your energy, and your inspiration, and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do,” he added. “You are simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer. We love you, your fans love you, your children love you and I love you. Let’s make this birthday a very special one.”