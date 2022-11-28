Jennifer Lopez Says 'True Love Does Exist' as She Recalls Her 'Biggest Heartbreak' with Ben Affleck

On Friday, Lopez announced her ninth studio album This Is Me...Now, a follow-up to her 2022 album This Is Me...Then

By
Published on November 28, 2022 03:20 PM

Jennifer Lopez is reflecting on her love story with Ben Affleck as she gears up to release This Is Me...Now — a follow-up to her 2002 release This Is Me...Then.

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 on Monday, the "On the Floor" singer opened up about the message behind her upcoming album — and offered fans a piece of advice on love: don't give up on it.

"We captured me at this moment in time when I was reunited with the love of my life and we decided we were going to be together forever. The whole message of the album [This Is Me...Then] is, 'This love exists. This is a real love,'" Lopez, 53, told Lowe.

She continued, "Now I think what the message of [This Is Me...Now] is — if you have, like me at times, lost hope, almost given up, don't. True love does exist and some things do last forever and that's real. I want to put that message out into the world and that does take a lot of vulnerability."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> Opens Up About How the Biggest Heartbreak Led to 'This Is Me...Now'
Jennifer Lopez. Apple Music 1

In 2004, following the release of This Is Me...Then and her split from Affleck, 50 — whom she was engaged to at the time — Lopez went through a "painful" journey.

"Dude, I wouldn't even perform these records. It was so painful after we broke up. Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die," she recalled. "It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn't get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most would-never-happen-in-Hollywood ending."

The full interview is available now on Apple Music 1.

Lopez announced the 13-track album on Friday by recreating the cover and then transforming into 2022 J.Lo. She wrote on Instagram, "This is me then, this is me now."

The Marry Me star's new project "chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades," according to a press release, and comes on the heels of her marriage to Affleck, whom the album was originally dedicated to.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> Opens Up About How the Biggest Heartbreak Led to 'This Is Me...Now'
Jennifer Lopez and Zane Lowe. Apple Music 1

Elsewhere in the interview, Lopez said Affleck is her biggest fan.

"He loves that album. He loves that music. He knows all of the words. You know what I mean? It's crazy. He also was with me while I was creating it," she said. "He knows it so well and he loves it so much. He's my biggest fan, which is awesome, and supporter. When he came back into my life again, the same thing happened where I felt so inspired and so overtaken with emotion that it was just pouring out of me."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> Opens Up About How the Biggest Heartbreak Led to 'This Is Me...Now'
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The singer's ninth studio album marks her return to writing and producing, and showcases "a vulnerability never" shown before, while merging her powerhouse vocals with both confessional songs and upbeat "celebrations of love," the release said.

A release date for the album is yet to be announced.

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez People Exclusive
Jennifer Lopez Announces 'This Is Me…Now' 20 Years After Ben Affleck-Inspired Album 'This Is Me…Then'
Demi Lovato - Zane Lowe interview CR: Apple Music
Demi Lovato on Channeling 'Anger' and 'Sexuality' into New Album After 'Rough Time' Last Year
Alev Aydin and Halsey attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Halsey and Alev Aydin's Relationship Timeline
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'
jack harlow
Jack Harlow Says Getting a 'Taste' of Criticism Is 'Good for My Growth': 'The World Is Finicky'
Skims Partners with Rosalia for Latest Cotton Collection ; credit: Donna Trope
Rosalía Strips Down in Her First Fashion Campaign with SKIMS: 'They Make Me Feel Very Sexy'
VOGUE’S DECEMBER 2022 COVER STAR IS JENNIFER LOPEZ
Jennifer Lopez Says Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name Is 'Romantic': 'We're Joined Together'
Jennifer Lopez on cover of Vogue
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About 'Process' of Blending Her Family with Husband Ben Affleck's
Jennifer Lopez attends the "Halftime" Premiere during the Tribeca Festival Opening Night
Jennifer Lopez Wears 'Jennifer & Ben' Necklace in Sweet Nod to Husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez on cover of Vogue
Jennifer Lopez Says 'Living Out Loud' with Ben Affleck in the Beginning 'Turned Out to Really Bite Us'
Jennifer Lopez and Lin-Manuel Miranda on TODAY
Jennifer Lopez Dodges Ben Affleck Question While Promoting Song with Lin-Manuel Miranda
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand Says She Loves to 'Have a Purpose Bigger Than Myself' as She Talks Philanthropy
Halsey
Halsey Talks Feeling 'Shame' Due to Criticism Over Pregnancy: 'I Got Treated Like a Teen Mom'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend JR Ridinger Celebration Of Life at Faena Forum on October 08, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, More Stars Attend Celebration of Life for Late J.R. Ridinger in Miami
Kevin Smith on Attending Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding
Ben Affleck Wrote a '12-Page Speech' for Vows to Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Smith Says: 'Very Inspiring'